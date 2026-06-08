Lexful Closes $7M Seed Round for Next-Generation Documentation for MSPs

SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Pax8 Beyond, Lexful , an AI-native, secure IT documentation platform built exclusively for managed services providers (MSPs), to create an always-up-to-date system of record and bring order-of-magnitude operational efficiencies, announced it has closed an oversubscribed $7M seed round led by Top Down Ventures and York IE.

Previewed in February with a limited set of integrations, Lexful is set to launch general availability in July with a full set of integrations and further AI-native features to address longstanding MSP challenges, including tribal knowledge, outdated documentation, and broken search. Lexful is redefining IT documentation as real-time operational intelligence, offering a true advantage to its partners. Within a few months, the company has translated that vision into real excitement in the channel and measurable impact across the global MSP ecosystem.

“We built Lexful to fundamentally change how MSPs capture, use, and operationalize IT documentation and knowledge in the AI era,” said Pinar Ormeci, CEO, Lexful. “The momentum we’ve seen since our phased launch validates the urgency of the problem. This seed round reflects the work our team has put in and the power of an AI-native approach. This funding allows us to build on our AI-native documentation foundation as we accelerate our vision for what knowledge operations should look like in the AI era.”

Rapid Traction and Ecosystem Momentum

Since its February debut, Lexful has quickly established itself as a breakout platform in the channel, driven by strong partner adoption and ecosystem expansion. Key milestones include:

Integrations with major PSA and RMM tools, including Autotask, ConnectWise, NinjaOne, and HaloPSA

MCP Server in market

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Recognition by CRN as ‘Best Newcomer’ at The Channel Company’s XChange event

Featured vendor in both the Pax8 and Sherweb marketplaces

Continued global expansion and product innovation





This momentum builds on Lexful’s differentiated foundation: an AI-native architecture that automatically captures, maintains, and connects documentation, transforming static records and tribal knowledge into reliable, contextual intelligence MSPs can find instantly, and act on in real time.

Building the System of Record for Knowledge Operations

Unlike legacy platforms that layer AI onto outdated systems, resulting in hallucinations and eroded client trust, Lexful is purpose-built from the ground up to allow AI to seamlessly and securely operate within the MSP’s knowledge base. The innovative platform combines context-engineered AI that lives in the MSP and IT worlds, structured data that is kept up to date automatically, deep integrations, and its “Ask Lex” knowledge assistant to deliver real-time contextual answers in plain English instantly.

“We are impressed with the level of innovative thinking and how quickly Lexful has moved from vision to execution,” said Tom Holahan, General Partner, York IE. “The team is laser-focused and building the foundation for how the AI-native knowledge layer will power the next generation of MSPs and their AI ambitions.”

“Lexful is tackling a core operational and intelligence challenge for MSPs,” added Joel Abramson, Managing Partner, Top Down Ventures. “In a short period of time, Pinar and team have demonstrated an ability to deliver real value while shifting the paradigm in how MSPs engage with knowledge.”

What’s next?

With continued strategic guidance on product vision from IT Glue founder Chris Day, Lexful is doubling down on its mission to redefine IT documentation for the AI era, helping MSPs move from fragmented knowledge to fully operationalized intelligence.

The company plans to:

Accelerate R&D across AI agents to build on knowledge operations

Expand global presence with in-region data residency

Deepen ecosystem integrations

Invest in partner enablement to support MSP growth at scale





Together, these efforts will further position Lexful as the system of record for knowledge operations in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

About Lexful

Lexful is an AI-native IT documentation platform built specifically for MSPs. Innovative and insightful, Lexful automatically captures and maintains IT documentation - turning static, outdated records, as well as tribal knowledge, into reliable, contextual intelligence teams can use. With smart automations, deep integrations, and a simple Ask Lex interface, Lexful keeps assets, procedures, and credentials accurate and accessible without manual effort. Secure by design, Lexful helps MSPs quickly standardize and scale operations, reduce documentation drift and operational friction, and deliver better service at scale.

Learn more and join the LexList at lexful.ai.