These New Spa Treatments at Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Remove 25 Pounds of Plastic and Trash from the Ocean in 50 Minutes





BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A spa treatment can now make a lasting impact far beyond the treatment room. Launching for World Oceans Day, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels introduces exclusive OSEA facial and body treatments at select coastal resorts in Florida, Cape Cod, and Bermuda — each helping remove 25 pounds of plastic and trash from oceans, rivers, and coastlines. The new spa experiences build on Benchmark’s ongoing partnership with ocean cleanup company and Certified B Corporation 4ocean – a relationship that has already helped remove more than 10,000 pounds of plastic and trash from global waterways.

Designed in collaboration with OSEA, Ocean Renewal reflects a shared commitment to connecting guests with restorative wellness experiences that actively support the preservation of the sea. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, an independent collection of resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality , brings the clean, seaweed-powered skincare brand’s ocean-rooted approach into its spas through two treatments: the Ocean Renewal Facial and Ocean Renewal Body Ritual. For every Ocean Renewal treatment booked at participating resorts through 2026, Benchmark will contribute $25 to 4ocean, translating to 25 pounds of plastic and trash removed from oceans, rivers, and coastlines per treatment.

Since launching its partnership with 4ocean in 2025, Benchmark has also contributed $10 per room night when guests book a dedicated 4ocean experience, equating to an additional 10 pounds of plastic and trash removed per night. Guests looking to support ocean cleanup efforts without booking a specific spa or room package can also make an optional contribution through Benchmark’s reservation platforms. Those craving a bit of in-room self-care can add the OSEA Bedtime Ritual amenity to their stay at select properties: Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist, Dream Night Cream, Hyaluronic Lip Oil Booster, Dream Bio-Retinol Body Serum, and Undaria Algae Body Oil.



“Today’s travelers are looking for experiences that help them feel genuinely connected to the places they visit, and wellness is a powerful way to do that,” said Evan Crawford, vice president of marketing for Pyramid’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. “Through Ocean Renewal, we’re able to bring the restorative benefits of the ocean directly into our spas, using sea-derived ingredients that care for the skin, while ensuring those same waters are protected and restored. By supporting 4ocean with every treatment, what begins as an act of self-care ultimately gives back to the ocean itself.”

“OSEA was founded on our family’s belief in the healing power of the sea. As a seaweed-powered brand, we have a responsibility to protect the elements we draw from,” said Melissa Palmer, who founded the brand with her mother, Jenefer. “With Ocean Renewal, we’re able to take that philosophy one step further, using the ocean’s most powerful ingredients to care for skin while giving back to help protect and restore the source. Benchmark Resorts & Hotels shares that same respect for our planet, making them a natural partner in creating experiences that allow guests to nurture themselves while making a meaningful impact.”

Participating hotels include Costa d’ Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach, FL; The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, FL; Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, FL; Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod, MA; and Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda.

The Ocean Renewal treatments include:

Ocean Renewal Facial (50 minutes): This limited-edition treatment blends potent seaweed extracts with active botanicals to hydrate, smooth, and revitalize skin. The experience begins with OSEA’s signature calming, craniosacral therapy–inspired touch and a custom cleanse, followed by an infusion of sea minerals and hyaluronic acid for a refreshed, healthy-looking glow. A therapeutic neck, shoulder, and hand massage melts away tension.



Ocean Renewal Body Ritual (80 minutes): This limited-edition ritual blends mineral-rich sea salts with potent seaweed and active botanicals to smooth, visibly firm, and replenish the skin. The experience begins with a full-body exfoliation using pink Himalayan and red Hawaiian sea salts to refine and energize, followed by a firming seaweed body mask infused with ceramides, niacinamide, aloe vera, and amino acids to deeply condition and restore. A grounding, full-body application of seaweed-infused oils, including passion fruit and açai, melts away tension.





“At 4ocean, our mission has always been to turn individual actions into measurable change,” said Alex Schulze, co-founder of 4ocean. “This collaboration between Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and OSEA does just that, by connecting travelers directly to ocean restoration efforts around the world.”

Images of participating resorts within the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio can be found here. For more information on Pyramid Global Hospitality's independent collection of hotels, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, please visit benchmarkresortsandhotel s.com and follow @benchmarkresortsandhotels on Instagram and Facebook.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark’s resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection’s signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and connect on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company’s dynamic platform includes PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services, the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, and Pyramid’s European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality . With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com .

About OSEA

Clean, clinically tested skincare from the sea. Founded in 1996 in Malibu, California, OSEA was created by mother-daughter duo Jenefer and Melissa Palmer, inspired by a shared belief in the healing power of the sea. The brand set a new industry standard for clean beauty, creating safe and effective, seaweed-infused skincare with a holistic approach to wellness and self-care. Today, OSEA is featured in leading retailers and spas around the world, has a loyal celebrity following, and a portfolio of 50+ face, body, and wellness products. Sustainable from the start, OSEA is Climate Label Certified through the Change Climate Project and invests in coastal restoration projects that sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Every decision and every product they make considers the impact on our planet and collective wellbeing. Learn more at oseamalibu.com or visit OSEA’s flagship Skincare Studio in Venice, California.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that’s dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year. Learn more at 4ocean.com , @4ocean on X / Twitter, @4oceanBracelets on Facebook, @4ocean on Instagram, and @4ocean on TikTok.

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