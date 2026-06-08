ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 June to 4 June 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 23,898 369,975,860 1 June 2026 375 15,762.4000 5,910,900 2 June 2026 375 16,066.3733 6,024,890 3 June 2026 375 15,944.0000 5,979,000 4 June 2026 375 16,669.4133 6,251,030 5 June 2026 - - - Total 1-5 June 2026 1,500 24,165,820 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 25,398 394,141,680 Accumulated under the program 25,398 394,141,680 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 95,592 1,501,467,555 1 June 2026 1,315 16,259.3194 21,381,005 2 June 2026 1,315 16,486.8821 21,680,250 3 June 2026 1,315 16,391.0076 21,554,175 4 June 2026 1,315 17,241.6464 22,672,765 5 June 2026 - - - Total 1-5 June 2026 5,260 87,288,195 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,594.7139 12,280,088 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 101,592 1,601,035,839 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 101,592 1,601,035,839

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 25,398 A shares and 175,452 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 June 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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