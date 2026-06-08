Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 June to 4 June 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 23,898 369,975,860
1 June 202637515,762.40005,910,900
2 June 202637516,066.37336,024,890
3 June 202637515,944.00005,979,000
4 June 202637516,669.41336,251,030
5 June 2026- - -
Total 1-5 June 20261,500 24,165,820
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 25,398 394,141,680
Accumulated under the program 25,398 394,141,680
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)95,592 1,501,467,555
1 June 20261,31516,259.319421,381,005
2 June 20261,31516,486.882121,680,250
3 June 20261,31516,391.007621,554,175
4 June 20261,31517,241.646422,672,765
5 June 2026- - -
Total 1-5 June 20265,260 87,288,195
Bought from the Foundation*74016,594.713912,280,088
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)101,592 1,601,035,839
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)101,592 1,601,035,839

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 25,398 A shares and 175,452 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 June 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2026
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