ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 June to 4 June 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|23,898
|369,975,860
|1 June 2026
|375
|15,762.4000
|5,910,900
|2 June 2026
|375
|16,066.3733
|6,024,890
|3 June 2026
|375
|15,944.0000
|5,979,000
|4 June 2026
|375
|16,669.4133
|6,251,030
|5 June 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total 1-5 June 2026
|1,500
|24,165,820
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|25,398
|394,141,680
|Accumulated under the program
|25,398
|394,141,680
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|95,592
|1,501,467,555
|1 June 2026
|1,315
|16,259.3194
|21,381,005
|2 June 2026
|1,315
|16,486.8821
|21,680,250
|3 June 2026
|1,315
|16,391.0076
|21,554,175
|4 June 2026
|1,315
|17,241.6464
|22,672,765
|5 June 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total 1-5 June 2026
|5,260
|87,288,195
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,594.7139
|12,280,088
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|101,592
|1,601,035,839
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|101,592
|1,601,035,839
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 25,398 A shares and 175,452 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 June 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 23 2026