TON Corporation to Launch 'TonTV', a Telegram-Native Short-Drama Platform, Globally in September 2026

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global content-tech company TON Corporation (CEO Henry Kim) today announced that it will officially launch 'TonTV', its Telegram-native short-drama platform, worldwide in September 2026. TonTV lets the ~1 billion people who use Telegram each month instantly and freely watch short dramas with a single Telegram account — with no separate app install and no complicated sign-up.





Short drama is one of entertainment's fastest-rising categories

Short-form drama has moved to the center of global media consumption. Global in-app revenue for short dramas reached $2.98 billion in 2025, up 115% year over year, and in Q4 2025 short-form titles overtook long-form streaming apps in downloads for the first time (733M vs. 658M), according to Sensor Tower and Omdia. With short runtimes, high completion rates, and mobile-first immersion, the format is growing fastest among younger viewers. TonTV places dramas of around two minutes at the heart of this trend — short but intense chapters that build a "can't-stop-once-you-start" experience.

The Telegram Mini App: tearing down the barrier to entry

TonTV's core strength is that it runs atop Telegram, a massive global platform. Existing OTT services require a long entry sequence — app-store search → download → install → sign-up → enter payment details. TonTV removes it: open the Mini App inside Telegram → watch instantly, for free.

The user reach that global OTT leaders such as Netflix and Disney+ built over years and at enormous cost is something TonTV can address from day one, across Telegram's ~1 billion monthly users. This dramatically lowers user-acquisition cost while driving early growth through natural word-of-mouth across Telegram's groups and channels.

Three years of preparation, and "why we can win"

TonTV did not appear overnight. Over the past three years, TON Corporation has focused on platform-technology development, global content partnerships, and a local-operations model in preparation for launch.

CTO Tony cited the following reasons TonTV can be a market "game changer" rather than a late follower:

• Frictionless reach — among the first specialized short-drama platforms to reach Telegram's ~1 billion monthly users, free, in one click

• Free entry — anyone can start at no cost, a strong advantage for early user acquisition

• Network effects — discussion, sharing, and recommendation happen at the same moment as viewing

• Viewer-participation rewards — enjoying content itself returns benefits and rewards, building loyalty

• Simultaneous global release — worldwide at once, with no region-by-region app-store approval

On these strengths, TonTV aims to grow beyond short drama into real-time formats such as live streaming over time.

A 'new stage' for producers, actors, and staff worldwide

TonTV goes beyond a viewing platform to open opportunity for the global content industry. Producers can showcase work directly to a global audience; actors and staff can widen their stage across borders. For emerging teams and new actors who have struggled to get a chance at traditional broadcasters or large OTTs, TonTV offers an open stage judged on ability — creating jobs across planning, production, acting, and post-production.

"Global one platform, local content"

TonTV places local subsidiaries in major markets — Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines — planning and producing content suited to each region's culture on the ground. Combining a global platform's scale with local content's intimacy, TonTV aims to be a true global OTT where anyone can enjoy "stories from home." The local-subsidiary model expands content and markets quickly while keeping head-office cost low.

A dual revenue model: "growth and profit together"

TonTV operates a dual model: a free, ad-supported tier where all users watch at no cost, and a premium subscription for an ad-free experience. Advertiser acquisition and content production through local subsidiaries create a cycle in which ad and subscription revenue grow with the user base. Telegram's low acquisition cost and short-form's high completion rates support this model.

Comment from TON Corporation CTO Tony

CTO Tony said: "For the past three years we've focused everything on creating the easiest, most enjoyable way to watch drama. On Telegram — a playground of a billion people — TonTV sets a new standard for short drama anyone can enjoy free, with a single account."

He added: "TonTV will create the best experience for viewers, a new stage for creators, and new jobs for the industry — and our ambition is to become the global leader in short-drama and live content."

Future plans

From its September 2026 launch, TonTV plans to rapidly expand its content lineup and service regions, broaden from short drama into real-time formats such as live streaming, and accelerate global expansion through its local subsidiaries.

About TON Corporation

TON Corporation is a global content-tech company headquartered in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Through TonTV, its Telegram-native short-drama platform, it aims to deliver a new entertainment experience to users worldwide and open opportunity for global content creators.

Media Contact

Brand: TON Corporation

Contact: PR Team

Email: press@toncorp.io

Website: https://tontv.toncorp.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TontvOfficialChannel