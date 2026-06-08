Uniti Wholesale and Beanfield Expand Cross-Border Connectivity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Wholesale today announced a strategic collaboration with Beanfield to expand cross-border connectivity options between Canada and the United States. Beanfield is a Canadian fiber service provider with a dense metro footprint, delivering high-performance connectivity and dark fiber to business customers and serving key data centers.

The collaboration is anchored by CanAm2, Uniti Wholesale’s high-count dark fiber route connecting Montreal to the New York metro region, creating a direct foundation for scalable connectivity between Canadian markets and major U.S. interconnection hubs.

By combining Uniti Wholesale’s long-haul U.S. network scale with Beanfield’s metro fiber reach in Canada, the collaboration expands where customers can connect and how they can architect cross-border networks.

“Customers are demanding more reach, more control, and more speed—particularly for cross-border connectivity,” said John Nishimoto, senior vice president, Strategy, Products and Marketing, Uniti Wholesale. “Through CanAm2 and in collaboration with Beanfield, we’re expanding options from Montreal into the New York metro region and beyond—giving customers access to high-count dark fiber, and enhanced wavelength reach to extend connectivity into the U.S. and across Canada.”

Scale Without Borders: A Fusion of Metro Density and Long-Haul Reach

The collaboration simplifies cross-border connectivity by pairing Beanfield’s deep on-net building and data center presence in Montreal with Uniti’s coast-to-coast U.S. scale.

Key benefits include:

Strategic Resiliency: Diverse routing and high-capacity dark fiber IRUs/leases that allow customers to maintain end-to-end control of their optical networks.

Dual-Metro Bundles: Offerings that pair cross-border dark fiber into Montreal with high-capacity wavelengths (up to 100G) connecting Montreal and Toronto.

Digital Integration: Seamless management via Uniti Wholesale’s iConnect self-service portal.

“Customers need infrastructure built for performance and longevity,” said Chris Adamkowski, chief revenue officer, Commercial, Beanfield. “Through this collaboration, we’re extending dark fiber reach across a critical corridor and expanding connectivity options that give customers the flexibility to design networks on their terms, while still receiving the top-notch service and fiber expertise Beanfield is known for.”

Bridging a Critical Cross-Border Corridor

The New York–Montreal corridor serves as a primary artery for North American data traffic. By connecting major office hubs, carrier hotels, and data centers across the border, Uniti and Beanfield are enabling a seamless “cloud corridor” that helps global enterprises bridge U.S. and Canadian markets with greater efficiency.

About Uniti Wholesale:

Uniti Wholesale, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), builds and delivers customer-driven dark fiber infrastructure and high-capacity wavelengths, ethernet and wireless access leveraging our optical transport network reaching nearly every hyperscale and AI firm, communications services provider, Fortune 500 enterprise and federal government customers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Uniti Wholesale is available at unitiwholesale.com . Engage with us on LinkedIn .

Uniti Media Contact:

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@uniti.com

About Beanfield

Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company. Founded in 1988 with a challenger spirit, it expanded its fibre- optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Ottawa. Beanfield’s mission is to bring desperately needed choice and superior high-speed fibre connectivity to business and residential customers in Canada’s largest cities while supporting them with a 100% Canadian-based workforce. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price, because that’s How it should be.

Beanfield Media Contact:

Kaitlin Buckley, 416-532-1555 ext. 2050

kaitlin@beanfield.com