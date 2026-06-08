First USDA Organic Texas-Exclusive Dog Treat Debuts at Leading Texas Retailer Partner

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lord Jameson, the USDA Organic-certified dog treat brand, has partnered with H-E-B on a Texas-exclusive product: Texas Queso Love Puffs, a light, crunchy organic dog treat created in tribute to the state’s flavor, character, and dog-loving culture. Available at select H-E-B locations across Texas beginning June 8, it is the first USDA Organic dog treat made exclusively for a regional grocer.

Texas Queso joins Lord Jameson’s growing regional collection series — a lineup of place-rooted releases that pair regionally inspired design with local flavor and culture. Texas marks the collection’s largest market to date and the first release anchored exclusively through a single retail partner.

The recipe is built around organic sorghum, an ancient gluten-free grain and one of the most nutrient-dense and sustainable crops grown in the United States. Organic cheese, organic spinach, and organic beet round out a short ingredient list with no artificial colors, no preservatives, and no animal proteins beyond the dairy. Each signature round treat is finished with a festive, party-colored coconut accent. The 2.5 oz pouch is priced at $9.99 and carries an 18-month shelf life — without preservatives or toxins. Packaging features a cactus, a cowboy boot, and the Lone Star palette, all designed in-house at Lord Jameson’s Boulder, Colorado facility.

“Texas told us it wanted its own treat. Our retailers there, our customers there, and the dog owners we hear from every week — they kept asking when Lord Jameson would do something for them,” said Sarah Goldberger, Founder and CEO of Lord Jameson. “H-E-B is the most trusted name in Texas grocery, and we wanted to build a product worthy of that shelf. Texas Queso is our love letter to the state, made with organic sorghum and a recipe that holds up to the H-E-B standard.”

Lord Jameson is the only USDA Organic-certified, plant-based, preservative-free dog treat brand that manufactures everything in-house. The brand’s 8,000-square-foot facility in Boulder, Colorado is USDA Organic and gluten-free certified, and houses R&D, production, fulfillment, and warehousing under one roof. More than 80% of ingredients are sourced in North America, with zero ingredients imported from China — a sourcing profile that runs counter to most of the U.S. pet treat industry.

Texas Queso Love Puffs will be available at select H-E-B locations across Texas beginning June 8, 2026, while supplies last.

ABOUT LORD JAMESON

Lord Jameson is a globally distributed, USDA Organic-certified dog treat brand dedicated to creating clean, nutrient-dense products that support canine wellness without compromising on taste. Founded by Sarah Goldberger, the brand manufactures all products in-house at its 8,000-square-foot facility in Boulder, Colorado, and is available at 5,500+ U.S. retail doors and 1,000+ internationally across three countries. Lord Jameson is WBENC-certified woman-owned.

For more information, visit www.lordjameson.com or follow @lordjameson on Instagram.

Media Contact: Erica Badgley / erica@pantelidespr.com / 908-656-1977

MEDIA ASSETS

Landing page: https://www.lordjameson.com/pages/regional

High-resolution imagery: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zocio3ot874wjv9xl9060/AJqOSN4r842o_YtAgsuRA4M?rlkey=eetrtg57zthkjbq0j76z022ug&st=9xe5jrl4&dl=0

Photo credit: Lord Jameson

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15404c47-7f39-4083-8793-6ff6eca845e9