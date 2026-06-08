MobiLoud and Hyvä Partner to Make Native Mobile Apps Accessible to High-Performance Magento Stores

London, LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiLoud, the mobile app partner for global enterprise brands including Jack & Jones, John Varvatos, and Tadashi Shoji, today announced a strategic partnership with Hyvä, the frontend technology that has become the standard for performance-focused Magento merchants.

MobiLoud's service page, offering custom app development for brands on Hyvä.

The partnership gives Hyvä-powered Magento stores a direct way to launch fully native iOS and Android apps that carry over all the performance and UX benefits of their Hyvä frontend.

For Magento merchants, the partnership closes a long-standing gap. Brands that have already invested in modernizing their frontend with Hyvä can now extend that same experience into a native mobile app, without the cost, overhead and long-term complexity of building and maintaining a new channel, with a completely new codebase.

MobiLoud's custom mobile apps are built on the foundation of the merchant's live Magento store, including their Hyvä Theme and Hyvä Checkout, as the foundation for the app. Every integration, custom feature, and design decision the merchant has already made on the web carries over to their app. Updates to the site happen in the app automatically.

The result: one source of truth for product data, checkout, orders, and content, and no parallel codebase to keep in sync.

On top of that foundation, the app adds the things that only exist in an app: native navigation, a home screen icon, and push notifications, which is one of the strongest direct-to-customer engagement channels in ecommerce and a primary driver of repeat purchase and customer lifetime value.

"Hyvä has become the go-to for Magento merchants who value performance," said Pietro Saccomani, Founder of MobiLoud. "By turning that high-speed web experience into a native app, we're helping stores stay connected to their customers without the usual development overhead."

"We built Hyvä to make the Magento frontend fast and simple," said Tom Ketels, Partner Marketing Manager of Hyvä. "Partnering with MobiLoud feels like a natural extension of that mission, allowing merchants to bring that same performance and UX onto the home screen of their customers' phones."

What this means for Hyvä merchants

Through the partnership, Hyvä merchants can:

Launch a fully native mobile app that mirrors their Hyvä-powered web experience, with full compatibility for Hyvä Theme and Hyvä Checkout.

Skip the cost and timeline of custom mobile development. A typical custom build runs $150,000 to $500,000+ and takes six to twelve months. MobiLoud delivers a custom-built app on top of the merchant's existing store, with launches in a matter of weeks.

Avoid duplicate work. Hyvä optimizes the web frontend; MobiLoud uses that same site as the foundation for the app. One stack, one set of integrations, one place to ship changes.

Add push notifications and home screen presence. Push gives merchants a direct, mobile-optimized channel to their customers, not mediated by algorithms, ad auctions or inbox filters.

Hand off the entire process. MobiLoud handles build, configuration, App Store and Google Play submission, and ongoing maintenance.

The result is a consistent commerce experience across web and mobile, built on a single Magento foundation and optimized for the way customers actually shop on each device.

About MobiLoud

MobiLoud is a managed mobile app service for ecommerce brands. Since 2013, MobiLoud has built and launched more than 2,000 apps, including for brands such as Jack & Jones, John Varvatos and Tadashi Shoji. MobiLoud's platform turns the merchant's existing website into custom iOS and Android apps that stay automatically in sync with their site, supported by an expert team that handles build, launch, and ongoing maintenance. Learn more at mobiloud.com.

About Hyvä

Hyvä is the leading frontend technology for Magento, used by hundreds of brands across the Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source ecosystem. What started as a faster, simpler alternative to Luma has grown into a full commerce platform: Hyvä Theme, Hyvä Checkout, Hyvä UI, Hyvä CMS, Hyvä Enterprise, and Hyvä Commerce give merchants everything they need to build fast, modern, and fully owned storefronts — without the complexity of a fully headless build. Learn more at hyva.io.

Hyvä is the leader in speed, performance and UX for Magento-powered ecommerce brands.

Press Inquiries

Andrew Buck

andrew@mobiloud.com

https://www.mobiloud.com/