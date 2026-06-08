Front Row Insurance Brokers releases Canadian wedding insurance guide for the 2026 season

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Row Insurance Brokers (Front Row), a subsidiary of Westland Insurance, has released “Beyond the ‘I Do’: The ultimate guide to wedding insurance.” This guide is a comprehensive resource for Canadian couples navigating the financial risks of modern wedding planning, from vendor failures to extreme weather.

Why wedding insurance is essential in 2026

With the average Canadian wedding now costing tens of thousands of dollars, couples are making significant financial commitments to venues, vendors, attire, and guest experiences. At the same time, increasingly unpredictable risks – from severe weather and wildfire smoke to vendor cancellations and guest injuries – are becoming more common.

Front Row’s guide addresses the primary concerns of modern couples, focusing on three core pillars: mandatory venue requirements, deposit protection, and specialized liability.

Highlights from the guide

Why most Canadian wedding venues require $2 million to $5 million in liability coverage

How cancellation and postponement coverage can reimburse non‑refundable deposits

Whether host liquor liability is mandatory

Risks associated with outdoor, backyard, and non‑traditional venues

Coverage for rings, attire, gifts, photography, and vendor failure

The guide also outlines common exclusions and key questions couples should ask before purchasing a policy.

Front Row Insurance Brokers created this guide to support couples at every stage of planning, offering practical insights to specialized coverage tailored to wedding‑specific risks, backed by the scale and strength of Westland Insurance’s national brokerage network.

Couples planning a wedding are encouraged to explore the guide and connect with a licensed Front Row broker by visiting www.frontrowinsurance.com.

About Front Row Insurance Brokers

Front Row Insurance Brokers is a leader in providing customized insurance for the entertainment, media, and arts industries. With offices across North America and decades of experience, Front Row delivers specialized coverage that fits the unique risks of its clients.