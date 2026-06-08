Dogwood Health Trust Releases Hurricane Helene Disaster Response Playbook

Asheville, NC, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogwood Health Trust is sharing a new disaster response playbook that captures lessons learned from their experiences responding to Hurricane Helene in 2024. The playbook and downloadable readiness and response checklist offer practical guidance for how philanthropy and other organizations can help stabilize communities in the immediate aftermath of a disaster and lay the groundwork for long-term recovery.

“Philanthropy, nonprofits and government have always played vital roles in our communities,” said Dr. Susan Mims, President and CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “We are proud to collaborate with and offer support to these private and public organizations that strengthen access to healthcare, housing, food, education and economic opportunity across Western North Carolina. When Hurricane Helene tested the systems our communities depend on every day, I was inspired by the creativity, care and collaboration our partners demonstrated as they came together to meet the moment.”

As one of the deadliest US storms in the 21st century, Hurricane Helene caused an estimated $59.6 billion in damage and recovery needs in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management, with the lion’s share of the impact occurring in Dogwood’s 18-county service area of Western North Carolina (WNC).

In the days and weeks that followed Helene’s arrival, Dogwood quickly realized that Helene’s impact was threatening the health and wellbeing of the entire region. “Helene went beyond a natural disaster; it was a systems disruption in a very rural place,” Mims said. “People lost homes and loved ones. Entire communities were cut off from necessities such as power, clean water, cell service and safe road access for weeks.”



Within five months of Helene, Dogwood invested $80+ million in immediate relief grants and continues supporting ongoing recovery efforts. Today, Dogwood is working closely with nonprofit partners, long-term recovery groups and local governments to help communities build back better. In total, for both 2024 and 2025, Dogwood invested more than $365+ million in annual grants, impact investments and Helene relief.

The playbook highlights four key lessons from response efforts, sharing what Dogwood and WNC faced, how they responded and what they learned as part of a longer journey.

“We hope the playbook is an adaptable resource for philanthropic organizations nationwide who want to prepare for and respond effectively to future disasters,” said Mims. “Most importantly, disaster preparation begins with building strong partner relationships and networks and making investments today in the wellbeing of our communities. Pairing those things will help us all stand up to the next storm together.”



Key Lessons Learned

Stay true to purpose. Dogwood’s response built upon its long-standing mission to improve health and wellbeing in WNC. Relief funding was directed toward areas aligned with Dogwood’s long-term priorities, including maintaining critical health services, supporting housing stability and strengthening economic opportunity.

Trust enables impact. Flexible funding allowed organizations to respond to rapidly changing community needs without delays tied to rigid funding requirements. This meant keeping clinics open, distributing supplies and caring for neighbors. As one partner shared, having that support meant they could focus on people, not payroll.

Relationships and networks make things go. Strong relationships and local knowledge are essential to effective disaster response. Local nonprofits, healthcare providers, funders and community leaders identified needs, coordinated resources and reached impacted communities. Existing relationships and trusted networks made large-scale coordination possible during a rapidly evolving crisis.

Speed and equity both require intention. Rapid response efforts must be paired with intentional strategies to ensure resources reach the people, communities, organizations and small businesses most affected by the storm. Equity is about more than distributing resources evenly. It is about understanding who has been most affected, who was already experiencing disinvestment and disconnection before the disaster and what support is needed to ensure resources reach those people.

These lessons and voices of grantee partners are explored in more detail via the playbook found on Dogwood’s website. The downloadable checklist serves as a starting point to support planning, guide decision-making and help leaders respond to the unique needs of their communities. To view the playbook, visit dogwoodhealthtrust.org/hurricane-helene/.

About Dogwood Health Trust

Dogwood Health Trust is a private foundation based in Asheville, North Carolina with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and wellbeing of all people and communities of 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary in Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust focuses on innovative and equitable ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellbeing, with a focus on housing, education, economic opportunity, and health and wellness. Dogwood Health Trust works to create a Western North Carolina where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive, with dignity and opportunity for all, no exceptions. To learn more, please visit www.dht.org.

Attachment