Bonaventure Breaks Ground on Attain at Greenbrier – a $74.5 Million Development Transforming an Underutilized Site into Much-Needed Housing

CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaventure, a Virginia based, operator-led multifamily real estate investment management firm, today announced the groundbreaking of Attain at Greenbrier, a 268-unit Class A multifamily community at 1553 River Birch Run in Chesapeake’s Greenbrier submarket. The $74.5 million project is the newest addition to Bonaventure’s growing Attain portfolio — a Class A multifamily brand delivering elevated design, amenities, and finishes at attainable price points relative to the broader luxury market. Delivery is anticipated in late 2027.

The site, previously home to a commercial call center that had outlived its useful life, was acquired and rezoned by Bonaventure in 2022 to enable residential density — converting an underutilized parcel into a meaningful addition to Chesapeake’s housing supply at a time when the submarket is structurally undersupplied.

Built to Own. Structured for the Long Term.

Unlike merchant build-to-sell developers, Bonaventure builds to hold. Attain at Greenbrier’s capital stack was purpose-built around that philosophy: equity raised from Bonaventure’s network of accredited high-net-worth investors, paired with long-duration debt through a HUD Section 221(d)(4) loan originated through Walker & Dunlop that provides both construction and permanent financing in a single, fully amortizing 40-year execution. Together, the patient private equity and the long-term HUD financing create a rare alignment — capital that doesn’t need to churn — which allows Bonaventure to remain in the community for decades as the owner, operator, and steward of the property.

“Bonaventure is a long-term owner of real estate, and the capital structure we’ve built around Attain at Greenbrier reflects that,” said Chris Cobb, President of Bonaventure Development. “Our investors share a long-term view, and HUD’s 40-year fixed-rate financing is the perfect complement. The result is a community we will own, operate, and reinvest in for the long haul. When you’re going to own somewhere for decades, you build differently, you operate differently, and you invest in the neighborhood differently.”

Cobb added, “Greenbrier is one of the strongest-performing multifamily submarkets in Hampton Roads, with sustained occupancy above 97 percent and housing demand outpacing new supply. Taking a site that no longer served its original purpose and turning it into homes for hundreds of Chesapeake residents is exactly the kind of project we believe in.”

Expanding the Attain Portfolio

Attain at Greenbrier joins a growing portfolio of Attain-branded communities, with completed properties and an active pipeline of new developments across Virginia. The Greenbrier community will consist of three four-story buildings totaling 268 units, with a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences averaging 1,037 square feet. Marlyn Development Corporation serves as the general contractor, RBA as the architect, Timmons Group as the civil engineer, and Bonaventure affiliate Vest Residential as the property manager.

About Bonaventure

Bonaventure is an operator-led real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily assets across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. With more than $2.9 billion in assets under management and a 26-year track record, Bonaventure combines deep real estate operating expertise with significant principal alignment, including more than $600 million invested alongside clients across its platform. The firm’s vertically integrated capabilities span development, asset management, property management, and design. With one of the industry’s largest HUD lending relationships and a predominantly fixed-rate, long-duration debt profile, Bonaventure is structured to manage risk across market cycles and to support investor objectives across income, capital preservation, and long-term ownership of multifamily real estate. The firm’s brand promise — Built to Perform. Structured to Withstand. — reflects its commitment to durable, institutional-quality real estate. For more information, visit bonaventure.com.

Media Contact:

Shreena Saheba, Akrete

shreena.saheba@akrete.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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