New Task Force to Develop Roadmap for Dementia Care Coordination in Ontario

TORONTO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alzheimer Society of Ontario (ASO) and the Brainwell Institute are pleased to announce the launch of a new task force to accelerate the transformation of dementia care coordination in Ontario. The Ontario Dementia Task Force is a forward-thinking policy initiative aimed at translating research into actionable, evidence-based solutions tailored to address dementia care coordination challenges across Ontario.

With funding from the Weston Family Foundation, the Task Force is engaging key shareholders, including policymakers, people with lived experience of dementia, health services, and community organizations. They will work to co-design a functional and scalable set of recommendations to better integrate and coordinate dementia care services in the province. This collaborative approach will map gaps in coordination; analyze learnings from other major coordination models for conditions such as cancer, stroke and diabetes; assess system readiness and co-develop a proposed provincial infrastructure model for dementia to offer better integrated access to programs and treatments for people living with dementia and their care partners.

The Task Force’s mission is designed to complement the work already underway by government to develop a provincial framework to support improved dementia care in Ontario. This commitment is the cornerstone of the Improving Dementia Care in Ontario Act.

Quotes

“I am pleased to serve as Co-Chair of the Ontario Dementia Task Force and to work alongside a diverse group of stakeholders, including individuals with lived experience, to develop recommendations that create a clearer and more coordinated pathway to care for people living with dementia in Ontario. With the number of people living with dementia increasing by nearly 50 percent since 2010, this work is both timely and necessary.”

– Lisa Levin, Chief Executive Officer, AdvantAge Ontario and Task Force co-chair.

“People living with dementia in Northern Ontario face challenges in accessing care, particularly in remote or underserved communities. One of the key goals of the Task Force is to develop a roadmap that provides for equitable access to support services and treatment options in all regions of the province.” – Dr. Jo-Anne Clarke, Medical Director of the North East Specialized Geriatric Centre and Task Force co-chair.

Quick Facts:

More than 432,000 people in Ontario are forecast to be living with dementia by 2030.

Unlike cancer or heart disease, there are no clear, coordinated pathways for treatment and care for people living with dementia, which creates significant challenges for navigating the system, resulting in higher dependence on acute care.

The total direct and indirect estimated costs of dementia in Ontario is $30 billion annually.





Contacts:

Bob Neufeld

Media Relations, The Brainwell Institute

905-441-2640

bneufeld@brainwellinstitute.org

Tina Barduhn

Director of Communications, Alzheimer Society of Ontario

416-847-8910

tbarduhn@alzon.ca

A document accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/312f96e1-6bc2-4cb9-a592-bfad8e053081