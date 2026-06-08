IvyBears Breaks Out on YouTube: First Episode Crosses 18M+ Views and Channel Surpasses 120,000 Subscribers in 30 Days

Duesseldorf, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IvyBears today announced a major early milestone for its newly launched kids and family entertainment universe. The first IvyBears animated episode has crossed 18 million views within its first month on YouTube, while the newly launched IvyBears channel has surpassed 120,000 subscribers within 30 days.

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The strong launch momentum continued with the second installment. The official trailer for Episode 2 generated more than 2.1 million views ahead of release, and the second full episode crossed 1 million views within roughly 48 hours of its premiere.

For IvyBears, the milestone represents more than the success of a single animated episode. It marks the company’s strategic evolution from a premium vitamin gummy brand into an Entertainment-to-Consumer platform combining animated storytelling, character IP, digital audience growth, retail activation and consumer products.

“With IvyBears, we are building a global character-driven consumer IP that connects storytelling, digital entertainment and retail,” said Kaan Haylaz, Founder of IvyBears. “Crossing 18 million views with our first episode and surpassing 120,000 subscribers within 30 days is a powerful signal for a newly launched IP. Audiences are responding to the world we are creating. AI helps us move faster, but the soul of the story remains fully human.”

The IvyBears animated series is produced by Moontrail Animation Studios, the studio behind the IvyBears entertainment universe. Moontrail combines AI-accelerated production workflows with traditional creative direction across writing, editing, visual effects, sound design and music composition. The studio’s hybrid model is designed to produce cinematic animated episodes at a speed and cadence rarely seen in independent animation, while keeping human storytelling and creative control at the center of every frame.

Unlike a traditional supplement brand, IvyBears is building a content-to-commerce model. The animated series creates awareness, character recognition and emotional connection, while the IvyBears consumer products provide a direct retail and product layer for long-term brand development. The company aims to connect digital entertainment with physical products, retail activation, licensing potential and family-focused consumer engagement.

The rapid early growth of the IvyBears channel highlights the increasing importance of YouTube and digital platforms in building the next generation of global kids and family entertainment brands.

The second IvyBears episode is now available on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqxkfS20Aao

The first IvyBears episode can be watched here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kovIiBMPe7E&t=3s

About IvyBears

IvyBears is a premium vitamin gummy brand evolving into a kids and family Entertainment-to-Consumer platform. The company combines German-made vitamin gummies, animated storytelling, character IP, digital audience growth, retail activation and consumer products to build a global character-driven consumer brand.

About Moontrail Animation Studios

Moontrail Animation Studios is the animation studio behind the IvyBears entertainment universe and among the first studios globally to develop an AI-accelerated production model for releasing cinematic animated series episodes on a monthly cadence.

By combining advanced AI-supported visual workflows with traditional creative direction, writing, editing, VFX, sound design and music composition, Moontrail is redefining how independent animation IP can be produced, scaled and distributed globally — faster than traditional pipelines, while keeping human storytelling at the center of every frame.

Media Contact

IvyBears / Moontrail Animation Studios

Email: Sergi@Moontrail.ai

Website: https://www.ivybears.de





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Press Inquiries

Sergi Rubio Gonzales

Sergi [at] Moontrail.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=kovIiBMPe7E