Finwave Semiconductor Highlights Expanded High-Power RF Switch Portfolio and X-Microwave Partnership at IMS2026

WALTHAM, Mass., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology innovator Finwave Semiconductor, Inc. is showcasing its latest RF switch technology and product advancements this week at IMS2026 in Boston. The company will debut eight new high-power RF switch products and conduct demonstrations in booth #12076 on the show floor at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center from June 7-12.

Built on Finwave’s differentiated GaN-on-Si platform, the company’s RF solutions are designed to combine the performance advantages of GaN with the scalability and cost efficiencies of high-volume silicon manufacturing. The portfolio supports a broad range of applications including communications infrastructure, Wi-Fi systems, satellite communications, radar, drones and counter-drone systems, test and measurement equipment, and medical technologies.

New Product Highlights

Finwave’s newest RF switch additions deliver expanded power handling, higher frequency operation and ultra-low insertion loss in compact 4x4 mm QFN packaging designed to meet stringent SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) requirements for modern aerospace and defense systems.

Developed using Finwave’s latest GaN-on-Si process technology, the new devices integrate advanced driver functionality to simplify system integration while delivering best-in-class RF performance. By replacing legacy RF switch solutions, Finwave’s products enable smaller form factors, lighter system weight, improved power handling and lower overall system cost.

The new product family includes:

FW2106, FW2107 and FW2108 : High-performance SPDT switches featuring enhanced Continuous Wave (CW) and pulse power handling with expanded frequency coverage for broadband RF applications.

: High-performance SPDT switches featuring enhanced Continuous Wave (CW) and pulse power handling with expanded frequency coverage for broadband RF applications. FW2109 : An ultra-broadband SPDT switch operating from 300 MHz to 18 GHz with 6W CW and 12W pulse power handling, optimized for electronic warfare and wideband communications systems.

: An ultra-broadband SPDT switch operating from 300 MHz to 18 GHz with 6W CW and 12W pulse power handling, optimized for electronic warfare and wideband communications systems. FW2124 : Designed for X-band radar and satellite communications applications, delivering 8W CW and 16W pulse power handling for demanding high-frequency environments.

: Designed for X-band radar and satellite communications applications, delivering 8W CW and 16W pulse power handling for demanding high-frequency environments. FW2118 and FW2110 : Ultra-low-loss switches engineered for applications where minimizing insertion loss is critical, supporting up to 12W and 40W CW power handling, respectively, and pulse power handling up to 80W.

: Ultra-low-loss switches engineered for applications where minimizing insertion loss is critical, supporting up to 12W and 40W CW power handling, respectively, and pulse power handling up to 80W. FW2198: A high-performance SP4T switch supporting 20W CW and 40W pulse power handling at frequencies up to 10 GHz.





RF Switch Demos Showcase Speed, Isolation & Bandwidth

High-isolation switch solutions developed in collaboration with X-Microwave

High-frequency switch operation up to 18 GHz

High-speed switching performance in the 30 ns range





Partnership with X-Microwave

As part of its broader effort to expand access to its GaN-on-Silicon RF portfolio, Finwave has partnered with X-Microwave to accelerate RF prototyping and simplify RF module integration. Finwave switch products are now available as X-MWblocks® from X-Microwave, including the FW2001, FW2002 and FW2003, supporting power handling up to 30W and frequencies up to 12 GHz.

“Finwave continues to expand the capabilities of GaN-on-Silicon technology with RF switch solutions designed to meet the increasing performance demands of next-generation communications, aerospace and defense systems,” said Finwave Semiconductor CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre. “Our latest products combine high power handling, high frequency, fast switching, broadband operation and compact integration, while partnerships with companies like X-Microwave help customers move more quickly from evaluation and prototyping to real-world system deployment.”

Availability

The new Finwave switches are available immediately from Finwave. Existing switches, including the FW2001, FW2002 and FW2003, are also available as X-MWblocks from X-Microwave as well as from RFMW. For sales inquiries, technical support, or quantity-dependent pricing, please contact a sales representative at sales@finwavesemi.com. For the most current information on Finwave’s switch portfolio, visit https://finwavesemi.com/rf-switch/.

Visitors can also stop by booth #12076 during IMS2026 to see live demonstrations and meet with the Finwave team.

About Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.

Finwave Semiconductor is shaping the future with innovative transistor designs and breakthrough process technology that unlock the full potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN). Founded by prominent MIT innovators, the company is driving revolutionary advancements for 5G and 6G mobile infrastructure, smartphones, medical devices, and cloud computing. Finwave’s portfolio includes award-winning GaN FinFETs, advanced E-mode MISHEMTs, and high-performance RF switches. For more information, visit www.finwavesemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33d198fc-45a4-40e2-aa31-65f8320f9594