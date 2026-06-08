iSolutions and commercebuild Deliver Enhanced Embedded Payment Experience for Dynamics 365 Business Central

INDIANAPOLIS, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSolutions, provider of embedded payment processing and accounts receivable automation solutions for Dynamics 365 Business Central, announced an enhanced integration with commercebuild, a leading ERP-first eCommerce platform built for connected B2B and B2C experiences. Together, the two companies are delivering a more reliable and seamless payment experience that connects online ordering, payment processing, and ERP operations within a unified platform.

The integration enables organizations using commercebuild's ERP-first eCommerce platform to embed iPayments directly within their online storefront experience while maintaining complete control over branding, user experience, and customer interactions.

Unlike traditional payment workflows that redirect customers to external payment pages, iPayments is embedded directly within the commercebuild experience using a secure iframe architecture. Customers remain on the merchant's website throughout the payment process, creating a more streamlined and professional checkout experience.

“As ERP-run businesses continue investing in eCommerce and portals, reliability and customer experience are more important than ever,” said Chris de Visser, CEO of commercebuild. “This integration strengthens the ERP-first eCommerce experience by helping businesses connect online ordering, payment activity, and Business Central workflows within a seamless customer experience.”

Payments made through this integration are securely made to the merchant gateway. Then that transaction activity with any relevant details, such as the consumer's name, address, etc., are emitted back to the organization. This allows for transaction and payment activity from online orders to flow back into Business Central for actions such as:

Preparing a shipment

Creating shipment labels

Reconciling the transaction



"Businesses depend on reliable payment processing to support their customer experience and cash flow," said Ryan McBee, CEO of iSolutions. "By working closely with commercebuild, we've created a solution that keeps customers on the merchant's website while providing a more resilient and dependable method for communicating payment activity between systems."

Organizations using both solutions benefit from:

Embedded payment processing directly within the commercebuild storefront experience

Consistent branding without redirecting customers to external payment pages

Secure communication of payment events between the ERP, eCommerce, and payment systems

Improved reliability for payment confirmations and transaction updates

Automated retry capabilities for failed delivery attempts

Enhanced troubleshooting and payment event visibility

Real-time integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central

Faster and more seamless customer checkout experiences

The enhanced integration is available for organizations using commercebuild and iPayments with Dynamics 365 Business Central.