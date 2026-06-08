ODW Logistics Names New CCO and CIO, Strengthening Commercial and Technology Leadership for Long-Term Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a national third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced two executive appointments: Paul Boothe as Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 1, 2026, and Brian Parsons has been promoted to Chief Information Officer, effective June 7, 2026.

Boothe joins ODW with extensive logistics and commercial leadership experience, most recently serving as President of Last Mile, Managed Transportation, and Dedicated Transportation at RXO. While at RXO, Boothe led a $1.2 billion business spanning operations, sales, technology, real estate, and customer engagement. Prior to RXO, he held senior leadership roles at XPO Logistics, driving growth and operational performance across a large, complex organization. At ODW, he will lead the commercial organization, aligning sales, solution design, and marketing to strengthen the company’s go-to-market approach, deepen customer partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Boothe succeeds Jeff Clark, who spent more than 20 years shaping ODW's commercial organization and customer relationships. Clark will remain with the company as Vice President of Sales, working alongside Boothe during the transition and continuing to support growth and client engagement across the organization.

Parsons steps into the CIO role following his tenure as Vice President of Information Technology at ODW, where he transformed IT into a more disciplined, business-focused function. He strengthened application delivery, introduced governance and planning processes, and built cross-functional partnerships that improved reliability and alignment with business priorities. As CIO, Parsons will focus on operational excellence, expanding data and AI capabilities, and modernizing technology platforms to support long-term growth.

Parsons succeeds Michael Roberts, who joined ODW in June 2019 and built the foundation of the company's IT organization, establishing the systems, programs, and governance structures needed to scale. Roberts will remain with ODW as Executive Advisor, continuing to support the organization through his planned retirement in January 2027.

“These leadership appointments reflect ODW’s continued investment in the capabilities, talent, and innovation needed to support our long-term growth,” said Troy Tibbetts, Group President of ODW Logistics. “Paul and Brian each bring the experience and leadership necessary to help advance our strategy and position ODW for the future. We are equally grateful to Michael and Jeff for the significant impact they have made on our organization and the strong foundation they helped create.”

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a leading North American 3PL provider delivering innovative, integrated supply chain solutions. With more than 50 years of experience, ODW partners with customers to optimize complex supply chains through advanced automation, technology, and customized logistics strategies. ODW’s core capabilities include warehousing and distribution, managed transportation, and one of the industry’s most established retail consolidation programs—connecting shippers to more than 100 retail partners nationwide for efficient, cost-effective distribution. ODW’s integrated approach drives consistency, reduces costs, and supports reliable delivery across retail and omnichannel networks. www.odwlogistics.com

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