SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for May 2026

Vilnius, Lithuania, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As at the end of May 2026, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox increased to EUR 46,466,874, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 44,329,408 at the end of April 2026.

The share price increased to EUR 1.1100, from EUR 1.0589 at the end of April 2026. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) increased to 4.37%, compared to previously announced IRR of 2.40% at the end of April 2026.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/