Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. Partners Named to 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List

ERIE, Pa., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C. is proud to announce that all three of its partners— Eric Purchase , Tim George , and Craig Murphey —have been selected to the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, recognizing their outstanding achievements and dedication to serving clients throughout Erie and across Pennsylvania.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations across multiple indicators of professional excellence.

This recognition underscores Purchase, George & Murphey's longstanding commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and advocating for individuals and families who have suffered serious injuries.

"Being recognized by Super Lawyers is a meaningful honor because it reflects the respect of our peers and the results we have achieved for our clients," said Tim George. "We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to fighting for those who need experienced legal advocates."

The 2026 Super Lawyers selections continue a tradition of recognition for the firm's attorneys, highlighting their leadership within the legal community and their dedication to pursuing justice for those harmed by negligence

About Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C.

Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Purchase, George & Murphey is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients across Northwestern Pennsylvania. The firm is known for its tenacious advocacy, compassionate client service, and track record of successful outcomes in complex injury and wrongful death cases. With deep roots in the Erie community and a fierce commitment to justice, the firm continues to serve as a voice for those harmed by negligence or wrongdoing.