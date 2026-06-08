NCLH Releases Latest Sail & Sustain® Report, Advancing Collective Action Across Environmental and Social Priorities

MIAMI, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today released its 2025 Sail & Sustain® Report, highlighting progress across the Company’s global sustainability strategy and its five foundational pillars: Caring for Nature, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening Our Communities, and Operating with Integrity & Accountability. Throughout 2025, the Company continued advancing initiatives across its operations, workforce, supply chain, and destinations through a focus on collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement.

“Our Sail & Sustain program is designed to support resilience, discipline and long-term value creation,” said John W. Chidsey, chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “The progress outlined in this year’s report reflects the dedication of our team members and partners around the world as we continue to strengthen our business, support our communities, and advance our sustainability journey.”

Key highlights from the 2025 Sail & Sustain report include:

Caring for Nature: Continued advancing collective action and environmental stewardship through investments in operational efficiency, advancements in shore power connectivity, alternative fuel readiness, including biofuel offtakes and progress towards methanol and liquefied natural gas capabilities for select newbuilds, and expanded biodiversity initiatives such as eDNA monitoring and marine conservation partnerships.

Continued advancing collective action and environmental stewardship through investments in operational efficiency, advancements in shore power connectivity, alternative fuel readiness, including biofuel offtakes and progress towards methanol and liquefied natural gas capabilities for select newbuilds, and expanded biodiversity initiatives such as eDNA monitoring and marine conservation partnerships. Sailing Safely: Maintained a strong focus on the health, safety and security of guests and crew through robust public health programs, compliance measures, rigorous training and oversight across the fleet.

Maintained a strong focus on the health, safety and security of guests and crew through robust public health programs, compliance measures, rigorous training and oversight across the fleet. Empowering People: Invested in the growth and well-being of team members through leadership development, training, mentorship and wellness programs, while continuing to foster an engaged workforce representing more than 120 nationalities around the world.

Invested in the growth and well-being of team members through leadership development, training, mentorship and wellness programs, while continuing to foster an engaged workforce representing more than 120 nationalities around the world. Strengthening our Communities: Increased investment in local partnerships, workforce development, and community programs, supporting economic opportunity and cultural connection in key destinations.

Increased investment in local partnerships, workforce development, and community programs, supporting economic opportunity and cultural connection in key destinations. Operating with Integrity and Accountability: Strengthened supplier engagement through enhanced due diligence, traceability, and integration of sustainability considerations into procurement processes.



The full 2025 Sail & Sustain report is available at www.nclhltd.com/sustainability.



About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 35 ships and ~75,000 Berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 16 additional ships across its three brands through 2037, which will add ~43,000 Berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained, or incorporated by reference, in this release, including, without limitation, statements related to Board composition and our value creation initiatives, our expectations regarding our results of operations, future financial position, including our future capital expenditures, plans, prospects, actions taken or strategies being considered with respect to our liquidity position, expected fleet additions and deliveries, including expected timing thereof, our expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic conditions and recent global events, and expectations relating to our sustainability program, decarbonization efforts, and alternative fuel sources and related regulation may be forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “future” and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the impact of: adverse general economic factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of interest rates, inflation, unemployment, underemployment, tariff increases and trade wars, the volatility of fuel prices, declines in the securities and real estate markets, and perceptions of these conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence; our indebtedness and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness that require us to maintain minimum levels of liquidity and be in compliance with maintenance covenants and otherwise limit our flexibility in operating our business, including the significant portion of assets that are collateral under these agreements; our ability to work with lenders and others or otherwise pursue options to defer, renegotiate, refinance or restructure our existing debt profile, near-term debt amortization, newbuild-related payments and other obligations and to work with credit card processors to satisfy current or potential future demands for collateral on cash advanced from customers relating to future cruises; our need for additional financing or financing to optimize our balance sheet, which may not be available on favorable terms, or at all, and our outstanding exchangeable notes and any future financing which may be dilutive to existing shareholders; shareholder activism and/or proxy contests; the unavailability of ports of call and the impacts of port and destination fees and expenses; future increases in the price of, or major changes, disruptions or reductions in, commercial airline services; changes involving the tax and environmental regulatory regimes in which we operate, including new and existing regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions; the accuracy of any appraisals of our assets; our success in controlling operating expenses and capital expenditures; adverse events impacting the security of travel, or customer perceptions of the security of travel, such as terrorist acts, geopolitical conflict, armed conflict or threats thereof, acts of piracy, and other international events; public health crises, and their effect on the ability or desire of people to travel (including on cruises); adverse incidents involving cruise ships; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand; breaches in data security or other disturbances to our information technology systems and other networks or our actual or perceived failure to comply with requirements regarding data privacy and protection; changes in fuel prices and the type of fuel we are permitted to use and/or other cruise operating costs; mechanical malfunctions and repairs, delays in our shipbuilding program, maintenance and refurbishments and the consolidation of qualified shipyard facilities; the risks and increased costs associated with operating internationally; our inability to recruit or retain qualified personnel or the loss of key personnel or employee relations issues; impacts related to climate change and our ability to achieve our climate-related or other sustainability goals; our inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; implementing precautions in coordination with regulators and global public health authorities to protect the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities we visit and to comply with related regulatory restrictions; pending or threatened litigation, investigations and enforcement actions; volatility and disruptions in the global credit and financial markets, which may adversely affect our ability to borrow and could increase our counterparty credit risks, including those under our credit facilities, derivatives, contingent obligations, insurance contracts and new ship progress payment guarantees; our reliance on third parties to provide hotel management services for certain ships and certain other services; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our expansion into new markets and investments in new markets, businesses and land-based destination projects; overcapacity in key markets or globally; and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The above examples are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. There may be additional risks that we currently consider immaterial or which are unknown. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this release, which speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

NCLHMedia@nclcorp.com