AIFA Issues Formal Clarification and Refutation Regarding the Share Acquisition Transaction Involving HyalRoute Communication Group Limited

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (the “Company” or “AIFA”) recently became aware that the current management team of HyalRoute Communication Group Limited (“HyalRoute”), acting through the personal name of Ms. Dong and through certain Cambodian media outlets and social media channels, has published or disseminated statements alleging that the Company’s May 22, 2026 announcement regarding its acquisition of a controlling equity interest in HyalRoute was “false” or “fabricated.”

The Company hereby issues the following formal statement in response:

I. The Allegation That the Company’s Prior Announcement Was “False” Is Materially Inconsistent With the Facts and Disregards the Lawful Rights of HyalRoute’s Shareholders

The transaction previously disclosed by the Company regarding the acquisition of a controlling interest in HyalRoute is based on a package of equity and rights transaction agreements formally negotiated and signed between the Company and the relevant transaction counterparties. The counterparties involved in the Company’s transaction are the actual shareholders and/or relevant rights holders recorded on HyalRoute’s register of members, including, without limitation, Rainman Network Ltd., Dece Capital Limited, Fair Cheerful Limited, and Yellow River Fiber Optic Ltd.

The Company believes that the public denial of shareholder-level transaction arrangements by certain members of management or the current management team, whether in a management or personal capacity, disregards the lawful rights of HyalRoute’s existing shareholders and is materially inconsistent with the facts presently known to the Company.

The Company respectfully emphasizes that any lawful disposition by shareholders of their equity interests or related legal rights should be determined by applicable law, the company’s constitutional documents, the shareholder register, and formally executed transaction documents, and should not be negated by unilateral statements made by individual members of management.

II. The Transaction Announced by the Company Currently Relates Only to the Shareholder Level and Does Not Yet Extend to the HyalRoute Board or Management Level

The Company specifically clarifies that the transaction previously announced by AIFA currently relates only to equity acquisition arrangements and related rights at the shareholder level of HyalRoute, and does not involve any restructuring, removal, appointment, or takeover arrangements relating to HyalRoute’s current board of directors or management team.

Accordingly, certain recent public statements made by individual members of management with respect to this transaction have conflated shareholder-level equity transaction arrangements with board- or management-level corporate governance arrangements, which may mislead the market and the public.

The Company is currently working with relevant investment banks on possible subsequent tender offer arrangements and further equity consolidation. Based on the information currently available to the Company, such acquisition efforts have also received support and strong interest to participate from certain state-owned shareholders of HyalRoute. The Company expects that, if the relevant transactions and subsequent arrangements proceed smoothly, AIFA’s equity transaction relating to HyalRoute may ultimately receive support from shareholders representing more than 70% of HyalRoute’s equity interests.

III. With Respect to Statements Characterizing the Transaction as “Fabricated” or “False,” the Company Understands That Such Statements Primarily Concern Disputes Among Certain HyalRoute Shareholders and Are Not Related to the Company

In response to statements circulated through certain channels alleging that this transaction is “fabricated” or “false,” the Company understands that such statements primarily concern disputes among certain HyalRoute shareholders and are unrelated to the Company.

The Company’s negotiations and transaction arrangements in connection with this matter are premised solely on dealings with relevant shareholders and/or rights holders in their capacity as registered shareholders of HyalRoute. The Company negotiated and executed transaction documents on the basis of the counterparties’ status as registered shareholders of HyalRoute.

Accordingly, the Company believes that treating internal disputes or disagreements among certain shareholders as grounds to negate transaction arrangements already undertaken by the Company with registered shareholders lacks a factual basis and may mislead the market and the public. The Company will not disregard the objective facts created by duly executed transaction documents and the actual identity of shareholders based on unilateral statements made by individual members of management or other persons through media, social media, or third-party channels.

IV. The Company Will Continue to Advance Relevant Approvals, Closing Procedures, and Subsequent Integration Efforts in a Lawful and Compliant Manner

The Company reminds investors that the HyalRoute transaction is currently still in the process of advancing through the relevant closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and procedural arrangements contemplated by the transaction agreements. The transaction can become effective and close only after the agreed conditions and applicable regulatory approvals have been satisfied.

The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws, regulations, and listing rules, and will timely fulfill its disclosure obligations with respect to approval progress, closing progress, and other material developments relating to the transaction.

The Company also welcomes other shareholders of HyalRoute, as well as other relevant creditors and debt counterparties, to participate in and support this package equity acquisition arrangement on the same acquisition terms as those set forth in the existing executed transactions. After approximately three years of negotiations, the Company has advanced the relevant equity transactions on the basis of the current transaction terms, including a price of US$10.00 per share and an implied overall valuation of US$4.0 billion for HyalRoute. The Company welcomes all relevant parties and management to maintain rational and constructive communication with the Company, so as to jointly promote the steady advancement of the relevant matters on a lawful, compliant basis and with full respect for shareholder rights.

V. The Company Reserves the Right to Pursue Legal Remedies With Respect to False Statements

With respect to any false statements disseminated through media, social media, or other public channels that are materially inconsistent with the facts and may mislead the market, damage the Company’s reputation, or harm investor interests, the Company reserves the right to take all necessary legal measures, including, without limitation, requiring cessation of infringing conduct, demanding clarification of the facts, and pursuing liability in accordance with law.

The Company further reminds all parties that information disclosures by a listed company should be based on the Company’s formal announcements, lawfully disclosed filings, and regulatory filings. Investors are advised to carefully assess the source of information, exercise rational judgment, and be mindful of investment risks.

About All In FutureTech Alliance

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is a growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions provided under federal securities laws, including under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings; market conditions; regulatory changes; operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s expectations in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company’s expectation with respect to the effect of the Reverse Stock Split. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg