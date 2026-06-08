Air Circuit Breaker Market Size to Hit USD 9.22 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Circuit Breaker Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Air Circuit Breaker Market was worth USD 5.25 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.22 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Investments in Smart Electrical Infrastructure and Industrial Automation Accelerating Industry Growth Globally

The worldwide Air Circuit Breaker Market is surging owing to increased expenditures in industrial automation, renewable energy systems, smart grids and smart electrical distribution infrastructure. Growing use of modern circuit protection systems in manufacturing facilities, utilities, commercial establishments and power generating firms to increase electrical reliability, operational safety and uninterrupted power distribution are some of the key factors driving the growth of the circuit protection market. The fast implementation of AI enabled monitoring systems, digital substations, electric car charging infrastructure and predictive maintenance technologies are driving a high demand for intelligent air circuit breaker solutions.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Legrand SA

Havells India Ltd.

Chint Group Co., Ltd.

WEG S.A.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Air Circuit Breaker Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.25 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.83% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Voltage Type (Low Voltage Air Circuit Breaker, Medium Voltage Air Circuit Breaker, High Voltage Air Circuit Breaker)

• By End User Industry (Power Generation, Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial Buildings)

• By Application (Power Distribution, Motor Protection, Generator Protection)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Voltage Type, Low Voltage Air Circuit Breaker Segment Dominated the Market; Medium Voltage Air Circuit Breaker Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Low Voltage Air Circuit Breaker category is predicted to have a dominant market position with an estimated revenue share of roughly 56.42% in 2025 due to its extensive application in commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, industrial plants, and electrical distribution networks. The Medium Voltage Air Circuit Breaker sector is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of over 7.25% during the forecast period 2026-2035 due to increased expenditures in renewable energy infrastructure, smart grids, utility modernization, and industrial power distribution systems.

By End User Industry, Industrial Manufacturing Segment Dominated the Market; Power Generation Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Based on end-user, the industrial manufacturing segment accounted for about 42.18% revenue share in 2025 owing to the widespread usage of air circuit breakers in automobile manufacturing, chemical processing, heavy engineering and automated production facilities. The Power Generation category is predicted to achieve the highest CAGR of about 6.27% over the projection period owing to increased expenditures in renewable energy projects, grid modernization initiatives, and utility infrastructure improvements.

By Application, Power Distribution Segment Dominated the Market; Motor Protection Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Power Distribution sector had a market share of over 52.36% in 2025 owing to the growing necessity for robust electrical protection systems across utilities, industrial plants, and commercial organizations. The Motor Protection category is predicted to have the quickest growth with a CAGR of over 7.17% during 2026-2035 due to rising deployment of industrial automation equipment, electric motors, robotics systems, and process control technology.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America represented around 35.84% of the worldwide Air Circuit Breaker Market revenue due to heavy expenditures in smart grid modernization, industrial automation, electrical infrastructure improvements, and EV charging networks in the United States and Canada. The increasing use of automated substations and increasing hyperscale data center projects continue to propel the use of sophisticated circuit protection technology throughout the area.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of about 8.02% during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization, expansion of manufacturing, investments in smart grid and growing deployment of industrial automation solutions across China, India, Japan and the countries of Southeast Asia. Strong market growth is attributed to increasing expenditures in industrial corridors, EV charging infrastructure and modern production facilities.

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Recent Developments:

March 2026: ABB invested nearly USD 75 million in India to expand production of intelligent circuit breakers and smart switchgear technologies for renewable energy and grid infrastructure projects.

ABB invested nearly USD 75 million in India to expand production of intelligent circuit breakers and smart switchgear technologies for renewable energy and grid infrastructure projects. 2026: Siemens strengthened development of environmentally sustainable Blue circuit breaker technologies designed for renewable energy grids and smart infrastructure systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Air Circuit Breaker Market Report (The USPs):

AIR CIRCUIT BREAKER TECHNOLOGY & ELECTRICAL PROTECTION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across low-voltage, medium-voltage, intelligent switchgear, and advanced circuit protection technologies.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across low-voltage, medium-voltage, intelligent switchgear, and advanced circuit protection technologies. SMART GRID & DIGITAL SUBSTATION INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze deployment trends across digital substations, intelligent monitoring systems, predictive maintenance platforms, and automated power distribution networks.

– helps you analyze deployment trends across digital substations, intelligent monitoring systems, predictive maintenance platforms, and automated power distribution networks. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & POWER DISTRIBUTION METRICS – helps you assess demand across manufacturing facilities, industrial automation systems, commercial infrastructure, and utility applications.

– helps you assess demand across manufacturing facilities, industrial automation systems, commercial infrastructure, and utility applications. RENEWABLE ENERGY & EV INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand growth opportunities across solar farms, wind power projects, electric vehicle charging stations, and modern energy distribution systems.

– helps you understand growth opportunities across solar farms, wind power projects, electric vehicle charging stations, and modern energy distribution systems. POWER RELIABILITY & INTELLIGENT MONITORING METRICS – helps you identify advancements in fault detection, operational safety, AI-enabled monitoring, and real-time power management technologies.

– helps you identify advancements in fault detection, operational safety, AI-enabled monitoring, and real-time power management technologies. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & AIR CIRCUIT BREAKER INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product innovation, infrastructure investments, smart grid deployments, and global expansion strategies.

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