MPI WEC San Antonio Showcases the Future of Meetings Through Immersive Learning, Human Connection and Industry Innovation

San Antonio, TX, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest meeting and event industry association, welcomed nearly 1,800 meeting and event professionals to San Antonio for its annual World Education Congress (WEC), delivering a reimagined conference experience focused on immersive learning, meaningful connection and the future of the meetings and events industry.

Held at the Henry B. González Convention Center and venues across San Antonio, WEC challenged attendees to rethink engagement, leadership, event design and business impact through hands-on education and real-world application.

“WEC San Antonio reflected where our industry is headed, toward more human-centered experiences, immersive learning and meaningful connection,” said Paul Van Deventer, president and CEO of MPI. “This year’s event was designed to help meeting professionals experience the future of meetings and events firsthand.”

This year’s MPI WEC featured:

124 breakout sessions and educational experiences and 5 certificates

Reimagined general sessions featuring “The Break Down,” a studio-style format blending keynote inspiration with real-time industry commentary and practical application

Three immersive Learning Journeys across iconic San Antonio venues, including the River Walk, Aztec Theatre and The Alamo

Expanded education around AI, engagement, ROI, event economics and medical meetings

Wellness-focused experiences, including puppy yoga, sound bath sessions and the Resilience Room

WEC 2026 San Antonio Recap

This year’s WEC brought together nearly 1,800 attendees. More than 49% of attendees were meeting planners and 686 first time attendees to WEC.

Keynote highlights included:

Dr. Magie Cook, “Why Adversity is the Key to Future Identity ,” sharing a powerful story of resilience and leadership

,” sharing a powerful story of resilience and leadership Jon Dorenbos , “Life is Magic,” blending storytelling and mindset in an unforgettable experience

, blending storytelling and mindset in an unforgettable experience Jim Kwik , “Being Unforgettable: Mastering Your Mind and Memory and Hosting Experiences People Never Forget,” delivering insights on learning, memory and performance in a fast-changing world

, delivering insights on learning, memory and performance in a fast-changing world Lilah Jones, “Pack Bold. Travel Far. Lead Differently,” closing the event with a call to rethink leadership, courage and purpose

Evening Events Showcase San Antonio Charm:

WEC attendees enjoyed one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the city, including:

Opening and Closing Celebration on the banks of the historic San Antonio River Walk

President’s Dinner honoring chapter leaders and RISE Award winners

MPI Foundation Rendezvous at the 1902 Club (sold out); brought the MPI community together for an unforgettable evening in the heart of San Antonio, filled with connection, celebration and philanthropy. Guests raised funds to support the MPI Foundation in providing education scholarships, chapter grants and industry research.

Learning Journeys Provide Immersive Learning Experiences

WEC attendees were treated to off-site experiences in real-world environments through MPI Learning Journeys. These immersive experiences combine education with a strong sense of place. Learning Journeys included:

The Formula for Audience Engagement (Sponsored by Encore) – Attendees were treated to a barge ride along the River Walk to the Hard Rock Café San Antonio, where they experienced how environment, movement and content all work together to elevate engagement.

– Attendees were treated to a barge ride along the River Walk to the Hard Rock Café San Antonio, where they experienced how environment, movement and content all work together to elevate engagement. Aztec Theatre: Rhythm, Connection & Collective Energy – Attendees took part in a hands-on drumming experience to see how rhythm and nonverbal cues influence dynamics.

– Attendees took part in a hands-on drumming experience to see how rhythm and nonverbal cues influence dynamics. The Alamo: Legacy, Leadership, and Lasting Impact – Attendees combined history with reflection, looking at how decisions and moment creating lasting impact.

Strategic and Business Updates:

Community Growth & Engagement

MPI’s influence continues to grow with more than 12,500 members in the MPI community, encompassing 6,500 planner members and a greater community of 190,000, which represents the people MPI touches in various ways. The buying power represented by its members exceeds $28 billion annually. The organization reaches its members through more than 38,000 chapter events, more than 3,000 signature events, MPI Academy, digital platforms, publishing, social channels, and in-person gatherings.

Strong Financial Outlook

MPI remains on a solid financial trajectory, showing continued year-over-year improvement. According to MPI’s consolidated cash and financial trend data, the organization continues to deliver operational excellence and invest in new capabilities while maintaining a balanced budget and financial health. These gains allow MPI to remain agile in responding to the needs of its global community.

MPI Academy

MPI continues to deliver the highest quality education through its new Learning Management System (LMS). The LMS was designed with a user-generated content framework to empower members to contribute and share knowledge more easily. The new platform also enhances accessibility and interactivity, allowing for more engaging and flexible learning pathways. It further reflects MPI’s commitment to leading-edge education, professional development, and industry innovation.

New MPI Leadership

MPI also announced its incoming 2027 leadership:

Antionio Ducceschi, Chair, MPI Foundation Global Board of Trustees

MPI Foundation Updates:

For more than 40 years, MPI Foundation (MPIF) has been celebrating the power of good in the industry and providing significant contributions to the meeting and event industry. Since its inception in 1984, MPIF has distributed more than $14.6 million to the industry, various chapters, and over 25,000 individual members. Additionally, MPIF distributed $140,000 in scholarships for more than 100 attendees to participate in WEC San Antonio and simultaneously raised $190,000 during the event.

MPI Events Updates:

Upcoming MPI signature events include: