Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of RSM Lining Supplies

TAMPA, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria® Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of RSM Lining Supplies™ (RSM). RSM is a global leader in supplying advanced cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining materials, equipment, and services.

Founded in 2003 by Richard Davis, RSM is one of the world’s largest global suppliers of cured-in-place pipe. RSM will maintain its headquarters in the United Kingdom and its locations in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. Serving municipal and residential contractors, RSM’s wastewater products are used in gravity and pressure pipe applications, ranging from 50 to 2,000 mm in diameter and utilizing a variety of cure methods, such as steam, UV, and LED.

Rob Tullman, Azuria President & CEO, commented, “This is our first European acquisition since rebranding to Azuria in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited about the RSM team. Combined with Insituform’s 50+ years of manufacturing CIPP liners in the UK, we’re excited to further enable RSM’s growth.”

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations, engineering services, and digital solutions that address costly water infrastructure challenges to thousands of customers in North America. Azuria delivers more than 1,200 products and services through streamlined procurement channels that save cities time and money. Learn more at Azuria.com.

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Azuria Water Solutions

bkerley@azuria.com