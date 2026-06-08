Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI); Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX); LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BADGER METER, INC. (NYSE: BMI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares since prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI), through certain of its officers, repeatedly attributed its strong financial performance to favorable industry trends, robust customer demand, growing adoption of its AMI offerings, strong order activity, backlog conversion, and long-term growth opportunities. According to the complaint, investors were allegedly led to believe that the Company's financial performance reflected sustainable, demand-driven growth and strong underlying business fundamentals.

The complaint further alleges that Badger Meter's reported results were materially impacted by the acceleration or pull-forward of customer orders, which allegedly masked weakening demand trends and depleted future-period revenue opportunities. As a result, investors allegedly received an inaccurate picture of the Company's near-term growth prospects and the sustainability of its financial performance.

It is alleged that the truth emerged through a series of disappointing quarterly announcements during 2025 and 2026, including reports of slowing revenue growth, declining margins, lower utility water sales, weaker municipal customer ordering activity, and reduced earnings performance. Following these announcements, Badger Meter's stock price experienced significant declines.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bmi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Badger Meter stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#BMI #BadgerMeter $BMI

CALIX, INC. (NYSE: CALX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), shares prior to January 28, 2026, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/calix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased Calix, Inc. shares between January 28, 2026, and April 21, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) that the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; (3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), shares prior to January 28, 2026, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/calix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Calix, Inc. shares between January 28, 2026, and April 21, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#Calix #CALX $CALX

LKQ CORPORATION (NASDAQ: LKQ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares prior to February 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), through certain of its senior executives, misled investors regarding the performance and risks associated with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including the FinishMaster business. According to the securities fraud complaint, LKQ Corporation, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) FinishMaster was losing major customers even before the acquisition closed; (2) the business was unable to maintain market share amid increasing competition; (3) integration efforts were not producing the expected revenue or margin benefits; and (4) competitive pricing pressure was eroding profitability. As a result, it is alleged that LKQ’s reported financial strength and growth prospects were materially overstated. Investors only began to learn the truth through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, when LKQ cut financial guidance multiple times; reported missed revenue and margin targets; admitted that FinishMaster had been losing customers since before the acquisition; and disclosed ongoing market share losses due to competitive pricing pressure.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares since prior to February 27, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. $LKQ #LKQ #LKQCorporation

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

#PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com