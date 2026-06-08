Jennifer Weisert, S.V.P, Regional Branch Operations, Completes ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking Program

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank S.V.P., Regional Branch Operations, Jennifer (Jenn) Weisert, has earned a Stonier Diploma and University of Pennsylvania Wharton Leadership Certificate after completing the American Bankers Association (ABA) Stonier Graduate School of Banking program, America’s premier executive education program for today’s banking leaders.

Jenn and more than 170 professionals representing banking institutions across the U.S. received their diplomas and certificates during a graduation ceremony on June 5, 2026.

Stonier is a rigorous three-year program for senior-level bankers that is tailor-made to equip them with the decision-making and oversight skills required to navigate the constantly evolving banking environment. The program also focuses on high-level management issues and trains bankers how to implement effective solutions. The program is complemented by leadership courses taught by renowned Wharton faculty, who initially concentrate on developing individual leadership styles and skill sets. As the program progresses, the courses address more complex managerial and leadership solutions at the enterprise level.

Jenn has been a valued leader with Manasquan Bank for over 26 years, and she is both a great wealth of knowledge and mentor across the organization. As current Senior Vice President, Regional Branch Operations, Jenn is responsible for the strategic direction and oversight of all retail activity, including daily operations, service delivery, and operational efficiency. In addition to further bolstering the Bank’s leadership team, she also represents the bank in the community as an active partner with various non-profits such as Common Ground Grief Center and Jersey Shore Girl Scouts.

"Jenn has been an instrumental part of our institution's success and our ability to deliver high-quality experiences to our clients and communities," said James Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "Her leadership, commitment to operational excellence, and dedication to developing high-performing teams have strengthened our retail banking team and positioned us for continued growth. We are proud to recognize Jenn for her contributions to Manasquan Bank and congratulate her on this well-earned achievement."

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.5 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Manasquan Bank

Marketing Department

732.292.8400

marketingdepartment@manasquan.Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45030226-4411-46c4-8c43-554d43da3347