National Treasure “Star-Spangled Sword” in June Auction

BEDFORD, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The man who commissioned and raised the Star-Spangled Banner during the War of 1812 was Lt. Col. George Armistead. Inspiring our national anthem, he was quickly dubbed “The Hero of Ft. McHenry” and became a national hero. This lavish presentation sword, complete with solid gold hilt, made in honor of Armistead will highlight the Rock Island Auction Company’s June 27 “The American Sale.” This one-night event will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a highly-curated offering of distinctly American items, artifacts and historic arms.





After the British had burned Washington and the White House, they set their sights on the large port city of Baltimore. During the following Battle of Baltimore, Armistead’s Ft. McHenry halted British ships essential to taking the city. After enduring 25 hours of bombs bursting in air, and the red glare of the British rockets, the fort had not surrendered. The following morning, when British ships began to leave the harbor, Armistead, in celebration, ordered a smaller flag lowered and his massive flag raised with a single cannon shot fired in a defiant retort. The battle was witnessed on a nearby ship by lawyer Francis Scott Key who famously set the scene to verse, in what would become “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

See photographs and video of this national treasure.

Within three years, the battle’s stress claimed Armistead’s life at 38 years of age. The sword made in his honor was presented posthumously to his son on George Washington’s birthday. The sword and scabbard are awash in neo-classical style engraving, etching and sculpting, ending in a stunning solid gold hilt.

Lt. Col. Armistead’s sword will be offered with other significant American arms and artifacts such as Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf’s Gulf War-carried service pistol, a George Washington-signed letter from his time as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, Henry rifle Serial No. 1, presented to Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, and a pen presented by President Theodore Roosevelt to Old West lawman Pat Garrett.

The American Sale begins at 5 p.m. on June 27. Preview events will be held June 26 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company, purveyors of the world’s finest firearms, has led its industry since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC’s current Bedford, Texas, venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company’s in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to “Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion.” Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, RIAC’s multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or jkolander@rockislandauction.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/487617d9-b859-4563-9c77-e54e8e08ad20