Dublin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Energy Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in energy market is experiencing substantial growth, expected to expand from $22.82 billion in 2025 to $60.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.4%. This growth is driven by decarbonization initiatives, increased adoption of AI-powered grid intelligence, and rising demand for real-time energy analytics and distributed energy resources. Noteworthy trends include AI-based demand forecasting, smart grid optimization, and predictive maintenance integration.

The increasing prevalence of microgrids-localized energy networks that can operate independently-has significantly contributed to integrating AI technologies in the energy sector. This includes enhancing smart energy management and efficient renewable energy incorporation. For example, UK-based data from September 2024 showed a 3.9% rise in installed capacity year-on-year, which underscores the role of microgrids in driving market growth.

Key industry players are pioneering new technologies such as the Pangu Mine Model, the first large-scale AI model for the energy sector, introduced by Shandong Energy Group, YunDing Tech, and Huawei Technologies in 2023. This model aims to tackle challenges in mining and energy operations through intelligent production, scalable solutions, and enhanced AI applications for safety and efficiency improvements.

Notable movements in the sector include Bidgely's 2025 acquisition of Grid4C, enhancing its AI-driven energy intelligence platform. This strategic move consolidates Bidgely's influence in grid-side management and consumer engagement, leveraging Grid4C's AI-powered predictive analytics resources.

The market encompasses numerous leading firms, including Google, Microsoft Corporation, Engie SA, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, and General Electric Company. These companies play crucial roles in shaping the AI in energy landscape by fostering technology advancements and establishing infrastructure essential for energy optimization and efficiency.

Regionally, North America dominated the sector in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead growth through 2030. However, regional tariffs affecting smart meters and grid modernization hardware could drive up project costs, particularly impacting Asia-Pacific and Europe. These tariffs are also pushing towards increased domestic manufacturing and the development of localized technology ecosystems.

The AI in energy market report provides comprehensive insights, covering statistics, market size, trends, competitive analysis, and strategic opportunities. This information is pivotal for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on current and future market dynamics and enhances understanding of global adoption and technological integration across energy operations.

The "AI In Energy Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to gain a comprehensive understanding of the rapidly evolving market landscape. This detailed report provides a nuanced view of the key trends and macroeconomic factors influencing the AI in energy market, projecting forward across a decade of change and providing expert insights into future industry directions.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global overview with an all-encompassing report covering 16 significant geographies.

Evaluate impacts of critical macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, and interest rate fluctuations.

Develop strategies at regional and national levels based on in-depth analyses.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data and market trends to gain competitive advantages.

Enhance understanding of customer needs through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Quantify the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness with scoring insights to assess potential.

Support presentations with reliable data and analysis, updated with the latest insights delivered in an Excel dashboard.

Description: This report explores where the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in energy exist, examining how this market integrates with broader economic indicators and related sectors. Addressing questions of market development, technological disruption, and consumer preference shifts, it provides an overarching narrative of the forces transforming the landscape.

The report thoroughly examines market characteristics, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), and competitive landscapes. The historical and forecast growth trends by geography are also detailed.

Market analysis includes key products and services, brand differentiation, and trends in innovation.

Supply chain analysis covers the value chain's components, including resources and suppliers.

Updated strategy sections highlight technological trends such as digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability.

The regulatory landscape section provides insights into government policies influencing market growth.

Market size forecasts account for factors like AI, automation advancements, macroeconomic events, and regulatory changes.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Offering: Support Services; Hardware; AI-As-A-Service; Software

By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

By Application: Demand Response Management; Fleet and Asset Management; Renewable Energy Management; Precision Drilling; Demand Forecasting; Infrastructure Management; Other Applications

By End User: Energy Transmission; Energy Generation; Energy Distribution; Utilities; Other End Users

Key Companies: Major players such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, IBM, and NVIDIA are analyzed. Insights into their market contributions, innovations, and competitive standing are provided.

Countries: Coverage includes Australia, China, India, USA, and more, assessing market dynamics in each region.

Regions: Comprehensive analysis spans Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others.

Time Series: Historical data and forecasts up to ten years provide a robust analytical framework.

Data: Market size ratios, GDP correlations, and expenditure metrics offer depth of insight.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or an interactive report with Excel Dashboard for advanced data extraction.

Added Benefits:

Bi-annual data updates ensure currency.

Customization options cater to specific needs.

Access to expert consultant support enhances utility.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $27.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Energy Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Energy Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Energy Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Energy Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Adoption of AI Based Demand Forecasting

4.2.2 Growth of Smart Grid Optimization

4.2.3 Integration of Predictive Maintenance Solutions

4.2.4 Expansion of Renewable Energy Management

4.2.5 Use of AI for Energy Efficiency Optimization



5. AI in Energy Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Energy Generation Companies

5.2 Energy Transmission Operators

5.3 Energy Distribution Utilities

5.4 Renewable Energy Developers

5.5 Smart Grid Operators



6. AI in Energy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Energy Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Energy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Energy Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Energy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Energy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Energy Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Energy Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Support Services, Hardware, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-as-A-Service, Software

9.2. Global AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud

9.3. Global AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Demand Response Management, Fleet and Asset Management, Renewable Energy Management, Precision Drilling, Demand Forecasting, Infrastructure Management, Other Applications

9.4. Global AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Energy Transmission, Energy Generation, Energy Distribution, Utilities, Other End Users

9.5. Global AI in Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Support Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Maintenance and Support Services

9.6. Global AI in Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Sensors, Smart Meters, Edge Computing Devices

9.7. Global AI in Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-as-A-Service, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning Platforms, Data Analytics Services, Model Training and Development Services

9.8. Global AI in Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Energy Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Demand Response Software, Grid Management Software



10. AI in Energy Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Energy Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Energy Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Energy Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Energy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Energy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Energy Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Energy Market

13.1. China AI in Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Energy Market

14.1. India AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Energy Market

15.1. Japan AI in Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Energy Market

16.1. Australia AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Energy Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Energy Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Energy Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Energy Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Energy Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Energy Market

22.1. UK AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Energy Market

23.1. Germany AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Energy Market

24.1. France AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Energy Market

25.1. Italy AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Energy Market

26.1. Spain AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Energy Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Energy Market

28.1. Russia AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Energy Market

29.1. North America AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Energy Market

30.1. USA AI in Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Energy Market

31.1. Canada AI in Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Energy Market

32.1. South America AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Energy Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Energy Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Energy Market

35.1. Africa AI in Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Energy Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Energy Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Energy Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Energy Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Energy Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Energy Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Engie SA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Energy Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Iberdrola, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Duke Energy Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Alpiq Holding AG, ATOS SE, Enel Green Power S.p.A., Databricks Inc., C3 AI



39. Global AI in Energy Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Energy Market



41. AI in Energy Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Energy Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Energy Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Energy Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Energy market report include:

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Engie SA

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Iberdrola

Cisco Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Duke Energy Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Alpiq Holding AG

ATOS SE

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

Databricks Inc.

C3 AI

Uptake Technologies

Sentient Energy Inc.

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

Arundo Analytics Inc.

Bidgely Inc.

Verdigris Technologies

Greenbird Integration Technology AS

AppOrchid Inc.

Ecube Labs Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t46pf

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