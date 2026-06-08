Greece's Social Commerce Market Poised for 12.4% Growth, Surpassing $7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Greece is poised for significant expansion, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 12.4% to surpass USD 7.08 billion by 2026. Following substantial growth from 2022 to 2025 with a CAGR of 11.9%, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory, projected to enjoy a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is expected to grow from its 2025 valuation of USD 6.30 billion to approximately USD 11.12 billion.

This comprehensive report delves into the intricacies of Greece's social commerce industry, offering data-focused analysis of market opportunities and risks across diverse retail categories. With over 50 key performance indicators at the country level, the report presents a detailed understanding of market dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics.

The study dissects the market opportunities by a variety of factors such as domestic vs. cross-border trade, social platform type, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and city types, alongside a snapshot of consumer behavior and retail spending patterns. Key performance indicators in both value and volume terms enrich the understanding of market dynamics.

Employing a research methodology rooted in industry best practices and driven by a proprietary analytics platform, the report offers an unbiased analysis that showcases emerging business and investment opportunities.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth, data-centric look at the social commerce landscape in Greece, covering key market segments:

Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

B2B

B2C

C2C

End Use Device, 2022-2031

Mobile

Desktop

Location, 2022-2031

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Payment Method, 2022-2031

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Market Share by Key Players, 2025 Reasons to Buy

Strategy & Innovation: Identify future strategies in the social commerce industry through understanding strategic initiatives by key players.

Identify future strategies in the social commerce industry through understanding strategic initiatives by key players. Understanding Market Dynamics: Discover emerging opportunities and directions in the market with comprehensive segmentation.

Discover emerging opportunities and directions in the market with comprehensive segmentation. Accurate Understanding: Employ value and volume KPIs for an accurate grasp of market nuances.

Employ value and volume KPIs for an accurate grasp of market nuances. Gain insights with 44 tables and 57 charts, offering thorough country-level analysis for strategic decisions.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the social commerce sector's competitive landscape and market structure.

Analyze the social commerce sector's competitive landscape and market structure. Develop Market Strategies: Formulate strategies in the social commerce field by identifying growth categories.

Formulate strategies in the social commerce field by identifying growth categories. Understanding Consumer Behaviour: Maximize ROI by tracking consumer behavior trends and retail spending evolution.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Greece





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Greece Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Greece Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Greece Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 Greece Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



3. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 Greece Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Greece Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Greece Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Greece Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 Greece Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 Greece Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



5. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 Greece Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 Greece Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 Greece Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 Greece Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 Greece Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 Greece Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 Greece Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



6. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 Greece Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 Greece Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 Greece Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



7. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 Greece Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 Greece Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



8. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 Greece Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 Greece Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 Greece Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



9. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 Greece Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



10. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



11. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 Greece Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 Greece Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 Greece Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 Greece Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 Greece Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



12. Greece Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 Greece Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 Greece Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 Greece Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025



13. Greece Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles



14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: Greece Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 3: Greece Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 4: Greece Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 5: Greece Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 6: Greece Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 7: Greece Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 8: Greece Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025

Figure 9: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

Figure 10: Greece Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 11: Greece Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 12: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

Figure 13: Greece Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 14: Greece Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 15: Greece Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 16: Greece Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 17: Greece Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 18: Greece Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 19: Greece Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 20: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

Figure 21: Greece Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 22: Greece Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 23: Greece Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 24: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

Figure 25: Greece Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 26: Greece Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 27: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025

Figure 28: Greece Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 29: Greece Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 30: Greece Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 31: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

Figure 32: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 33: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 34: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 35: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 36: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 37: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 38: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 39: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

Figure 40: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 41: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 42: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 43: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 44: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 45: Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

Figure 46: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 47: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 48: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 49: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 50: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 51: Greece Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 52: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 53: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 54: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 55: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 56: Greece Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 57: Greece Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025



List of Tables

Table 1: Greece Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 2: Greece Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 3: Greece Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 4: Greece Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 5: Greece Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 6: Greece Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 7: Greece Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 8: Greece Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 9: Greece Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 10: Greece Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 11: Greece Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 12: Greece Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 13: Greece Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 14: Greece Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 15: Greece Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 16: Greece Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 17: Greece Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 18: Greece Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 19: Greece Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 20: Greece Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 21: Greece Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 22: Greece Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 23: Greece Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 24: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 25: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 26: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 27: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 28: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 29: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 30: Greece Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 31: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 32: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 33: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 34: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 35: Greece Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 36: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 37: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 38: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 39: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 40: Greece Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 41: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 42: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 43: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 44: Greece Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031



Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

Tomigo

Greeks.Social

Broombids

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd2e5a

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