Unveiling Germany's Social Commerce Boom: From TikTok Shop to Retail Media

Dublin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce landscape in Germany is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by 7.8% annually, reaching USD 180.57 billion by 2026. This robust growth trajectory has been observed from 2022 to 2025 with a CAGR of 9.4%, and is expected to continue with a CAGR of 6.9% through 2026-2031. By 2031, the market is anticipated to reach USD 251.93 billion, expanding from USD 167.47 billion in 2025.

Key Trends and Drivers

Purchase Proximity to Discovery: Social commerce in Germany has evolved from merely being a referral channel to a transaction channel. The launch of TikTok Shop in March 2025, backed by brands like ABOUT YOU and NIVEA, signifies a shift where product discovery, creator content, and checkout converge. This aligns with changed buying behavior where Bitkom's 2025 study reveals social shopping as integral to online shopping, especially among the youth. This trend is likely to persist in categories like beauty and fashion while conventional e-commerce journeys remain relevant.

Social commerce in Germany has evolved from merely being a referral channel to a transaction channel. The launch of TikTok Shop in March 2025, backed by brands like ABOUT YOU and NIVEA, signifies a shift where product discovery, creator content, and checkout converge. This aligns with changed buying behavior where Bitkom's 2025 study reveals social shopping as integral to online shopping, especially among the youth. This trend is likely to persist in categories like beauty and fashion while conventional e-commerce journeys remain relevant. Social Platforms as Retail Media: Social platforms in Germany have graduated to acting as discovery- and conversion-driven retail media. Channels like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok have demonstrated this shift as outlined by Bevh and Bitkom. Merchant behavior complements this as direct social profile use and some selective influencer collaborations are on the rise. The trend propels social commerce toward controlled formats with measurable results.

Social platforms in Germany have graduated to acting as discovery- and conversion-driven retail media. Channels like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok have demonstrated this shift as outlined by Bevh and Bitkom. Merchant behavior complements this as direct social profile use and some selective influencer collaborations are on the rise. The trend propels social commerce toward controlled formats with measurable results. Logistics and Integration Backbone: The operational infrastructure for social commerce in Germany is being strengthened. Zalando's ZEOS, TB International with Tradebyte, and FIEGE's Fulfilled by TikTok initiative highlight the shift from content experiments to structured social selling, emphasizing delivery, return, and reliability.

The operational infrastructure for social commerce in Germany is being strengthened. Zalando's ZEOS, TB International with Tradebyte, and FIEGE's Fulfilled by TikTok initiative highlight the shift from content experiments to structured social selling, emphasizing delivery, return, and reliability. Standards of Trust and Compliance: With regulations from the EU's Digital Services Act and the General Product Safety Regulation in place, Germany's social commerce thrives on regulatory compliance and transparency. Trust mechanisms are critical as Bevh and Bitkom report a demand for clarity in influencer advertising and reliable online transactions.

Competitive Landscape

Firms that adeptly blend creator-led discovery with robust fulfillment and compliance will likely dominate. While platforms control consumer attention, value may increasingly transfer to logistics and commerce software providers that facilitate multi-channel selling.

Current Market Dynamics

Social commerce transcends beyond mere brand awareness and campaigns as retailers employ it for direct ordering and influencer conversions. While global platforms maintain a grip on consumer attention, German companies emphasize brand integrity, software integration, and logistics over establishing independent social commerce platforms.

Key players like Meta's Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok notably influence the market dynamics, with TikTok Shop making considerable inroads as a transaction-led platform. Supporting entities like Zalando's ZEOS and FIEGE play critical roles in driving merchant operational capabilities.

Recent Developments

The 2025 launch of TikTok Shop marked a significant development followed by strategic partnerships like that of ZEOS with TikTok, and FIEGE's logistics services further strengthening the ecosystem.

Zalando's acquisition of ABOUT YOU, although not limited to social commerce, consolidates control over fashion commerce, logistics, and multi-channel operations in Germany.

This report provides a thorough, data-driven analysis of Germany's social commerce sector, identifying opportunities and risks in retail categories. Employing over 50 KPIs, it offers insights into market dynamics, size, and forecasts, supported by comprehensive market segmentation and consumer behavior analysis, serving as a crucial tool for strategic decision-making.

Report Insights

Strategy & Innovation: Discern future market directions through key player initiatives and innovations.

Discern future market directions through key player initiatives and innovations. Social Commerce Dynamics: Gain insights into emerging trends and drivers in Germany's social commerce landscape through an extensive KPI segmentation.

Gain insights into emerging trends and drivers in Germany's social commerce landscape through an extensive KPI segmentation. Consumer Insights: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer behaviors and spending dynamics in social commerce.

`



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $180.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $251.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Germany





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Germany Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Germany Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Germany Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 Germany Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



3. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 Germany Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Germany Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Germany Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Germany Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 Germany Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 Germany Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



5. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 Germany Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 Germany Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 Germany Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 Germany Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 Germany Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 Germany Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 Germany Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



6. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 Germany Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 Germany Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 Germany Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



7. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 Germany Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 Germany Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



8. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 Germany Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 Germany Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 Germany Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



9. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 Germany Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



10. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



11. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 Germany Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 Germany Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 Germany Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 Germany Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 Germany Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



12. Germany Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 Germany Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 Germany Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 Germany Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025



13. Germany Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles



14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: Germany Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 3: Germany Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 4: Germany Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 5: Germany Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 6: Germany Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 7: Germany Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 8: Germany Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025

Figure 9: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

Figure 10: Germany Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 11: Germany Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 12: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

Figure 13: Germany Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 14: Germany Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 15: Germany Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 16: Germany Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 17: Germany Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 18: Germany Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 19: Germany Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 20: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

Figure 21: Germany Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 22: Germany Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 23: Germany Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 24: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

Figure 25: Germany Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 26: Germany Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 27: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025

Figure 28: Germany Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 29: Germany Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 30: Germany Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 31: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

Figure 32: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 33: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 34: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 35: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 36: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 37: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 38: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 39: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

Figure 40: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 41: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 42: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 43: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 44: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 45: Germany Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

Figure 46: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 47: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 48: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 49: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 50: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 51: Germany Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 52: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 53: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 54: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 55: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 56: Germany Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 57: Germany Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025



List of Tables

Table 1: Germany Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 2: Germany Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 3: Germany Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 4: Germany Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 5: Germany Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 6: Germany Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 7: Germany Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 8: Germany Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 9: Germany Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 10: Germany Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 11: Germany Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 12: Germany Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 13: Germany Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 14: Germany Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 15: Germany Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 16: Germany Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 17: Germany Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 18: Germany Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 19: Germany Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 20: Germany Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 21: Germany Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 22: Germany Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 23: Germany Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 24: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 25: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 26: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 27: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 28: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 29: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 30: Germany Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 31: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 32: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 33: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 34: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 35: Germany Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 36: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 37: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 38: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 39: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 40: Germany Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 41: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 42: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 43: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 44: Germany Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031



Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

mobile.de

Zalando

idealo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyes1h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment