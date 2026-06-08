EMS Air Ambulance Completes 9,840 km Medical Repatriation from London to San Francisco for Elderly Trauma Patient

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd. successfully completed a long-range international medical flight on May 19, 2026, transporting an 80-year-old female trauma patient from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The patient required specialist medical transport following serious injuries sustained during a fall.

Due to spinal trauma and ongoing oxygen requirements, a commercial flight was not considered suitable. EMS Air Ambulance arranged a dedicated long-range air ambulance mission, ensuring continuous medical supervision throughout the approximately 9,840-kilometre journey. The flight had an estimated duration of 13 hours and 10 minutes.

Before departure, the patient underwent a comprehensive medical assessment to determine fitness to fly. EMS Air Ambulance subsequently coordinated all aspects of the repatriation, including medical clearances, flight planning, ground transportation, and communication between healthcare providers in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Throughout the mission, the patient was cared for by an experienced flight physician and critical care medical team. Advanced onboard medical equipment allowed continuous monitoring and treatment during the transatlantic flight, ensuring a safe and stable transfer from bedside departure through to arrival in California.

"Long-range medical repatriations require meticulous planning and close coordination between medical, logistical, and aviation teams," said a spokesperson for EMS Air Ambulance. "In this case, every stage of the journey was carefully managed to ensure the patient could be transported safely and comfortably across the Atlantic while receiving uninterrupted medical care."

About EMS Air Ambulance & Medical Repatriation Ltd.

The mission highlights the growing demand for specialist international medical repatriation services for patients who become ill or injured while abroad. EMS Air Ambulance provides worldwide air ambulance and medical transport solutions , coordinating bed-to-bed transfers for patients requiring professional medical supervision during domestic and international journeys.

Media Contact: info@ems-ambulance.com