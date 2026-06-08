SaintQuant Launches No-Code AI Trading Platform, Making One-Click Crypto Trading a Reality for Mainstream Investors





NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, an AI-powered automated trading platform, today announced the public launch of its fully no-code crypto trading automation solution, delivering institutional-grade quantitative strategies to retail investors with zero technical setup required.

The platform is designed to eliminate the most persistent barrier in automated trading: complexity. Where competing solutions require API configuration, strategy coding, and continuous manual management, SaintQuant reduces the entire process to a single click.

"Algorithmic trading has delivered consistent results for professional traders and quantitative funds for years. We built SaintQuant because there was no good reason that access to these strategies should require a technical background. One-click crypto trading isn't a tagline for us, it's a design requirement."

- SaintQuant Spokesperson

Platform Overview

SaintQuant supports fully automated trading across cryptocurrency, stock, and futures markets . All strategies arrive pre-built and pre-optimized, ready to activate immediately upon signup - no configuration screens, no parameter inputs, and no external systems to connect or maintain.

The platform's AI algorithms monitor market conditions and execute trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with built-in risk management controls embedded in every strategy. The underlying quantitative models are designed to pursue stable, consistent returns, not the high-volatility speculation that defines unmanaged crypto trading.

New User Offer

Benefit Details $99 Free Starter Trial Credit Live strategy execution - no initial deposit required $7 Instant Cash Bonus Credited at registration - no conditions, no minimum deposit

New users can evaluate real platform performance in live market conditions before committing any personal capital.

Solving the Accessibility Gap

The automated trading market has long been split between professional-grade tools that require technical expertise and retail-facing products that sacrifice meaningful strategy quality for simplicity. SaintQuant is built to occupy a third position: genuinely sophisticated quantitative strategies delivered through an interface that requires no expertise whatsoever.

This positions the platform squarely for the growing segment of investors who want algorithmic exposure to crypto markets but have no interest in managing the operational complexity that has historically come with it.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. The platform provides ready-to-use quantitative strategies across cryptocurrency, stock, and futures markets, combining smart execution, built-in risk management, and one-click activation into a fully passive investment experience.