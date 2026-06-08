Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark Returns for 2026

New York, US, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A National Celebration of Puerto Rico’s Baseball Heritage Begins at Citi Field

21 Events, in collaboration with Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s official destination marketing organization, proudly launches the 2026 edition of Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark, a series of cultural celebrations at select MLB baseball stadiums honoring Puerto Rico’s 128-year baseball legacy and its legendary players.

Now entering its fourth season, the series has grown into a marquee cultural activation, showcasing Puerto Rico’s rich heritage through baseball, music, art, and community. Over the past three years, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark has generated more than 6 billion impressions, reached over 128 million people nationwide, and welcomed more than half a million attendees to events held in MLB stadiums across the United States.

The 2026 season begins at Citi Field on June 9 during the St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets game, where Puerto Rican superstar Francisco Lindor will be honored during a special pregame ceremony recognizing his contributions both on and off the field.

Celebrating Puerto Rican Players and Culture

Fans attending the event will experience a variety of activations designed to bring Puerto Rican culture to life, including a scoreboard presentation featuring the beauty of Puerto Rico, stadium signage, VIP hospitality experiences, Puerto Rican music throughout the ballpark, and a limited-quantity commemorative Mets t-shirt giveaway.

Fans attending Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Puerto Rico, including roundtrip airfare, and a four-day, three-night hotel stay. The promotion encourages fans to experience Puerto Rico firsthand and discover the island’s unique culture, cuisine, natural beauty, and hospitality.

The ballpark presentation serves as a lasting tribute to each Puerto Rican player’s contributions to the game while celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich culture, history, and baseball tradition.

Impact & Reflections

“Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark has become a powerful platform for sharing the spirit of our Island with audiences across the United States. Through the universal language of baseball, we celebrate the achievements of Puerto Rican players while showcasing the culture, energy, and hospitality that make Puerto Rico such a unique destination. We are proud to support a series that honors our rich baseball heritage, strengthens our connection with communities across the country, and inspires fans to experience Puerto Rico for themselves,” said Jorge L. Pérez, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

With average attendance exceeding 30,000 fans per event, the series continues to create powerful showcases of Puerto Rican pride while generating meaningful exposure for the island across major U.S. markets.

“Over the past three years, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark has grown into one of the most impactful cultural celebrations in sports, honoring our players while sharing the story of Puerto Rico with millions of fans across the country,” said Ralph Paniagua, Managing Director of 21 Events. “As we begin the 2026 season, we are excited to continue recognizing the athletes who have carried Puerto Rico’s baseball tradition to the highest levels of the game. Francisco Lindor embodies the passion, excellence, and pride that define Puerto Rican baseball, making him the perfect player to help launch this year’s series. With additional stops planned in 2026, we look forward to bringing Puerto Rico’s culture, heritage, and energy to even more fans throughout the season.”

Continued Growth of the Series

Following the Citi Field event, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark will continue throughout the summer with additional stops in Texas, Colorado, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia Upcoming honorees include Willi Castro, Edwin Díaz, Kiké Hernández, and other distinguished Puerto Rican players whose contributions continue to strengthen the island’s rich baseball legacy.

The Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark series remains a signature cultural celebration that bridges Puerto Rico’s storied past with its vibrant present, reinforcing the island’s enduring connection to the game of baseball while introducing new audiences to its culture, experiences, and people.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island’s diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico’s visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About 21 Events, Inc.

21 Events, based in Puerto Rico, is responsible for producing events that celebrate Latino culture and the success of its community. 21 Events is a powerhouse sponsorship and activations platform for sports, entertainment, experiential, and digital marketing. 21 Events has spearheaded Fortune 100 brand activations with more than 18 professional baseball teams, the Roberto Clemente Exhibit, the Tito Puente Foundation, the Jose Feliciano Family, and other cultural and community initiatives.

About latinobaseball.com

Founded in 1992, latinobaseball.com is the keeper of Latino Baseball history played in the Caribbean and United States.

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