TWFG Marks 25th Anniversary with Record-Breaking National Agent Convention

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, today announced its upcoming 25th Anniversary TWFG National Agent Convention, marking a defining milestone in the company’s history and is expected to establish new records for industry participation and engagement.

Hosted at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott from Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, June 13, the three-day event is expected to bring together more than 750 attendees and 90 carrier, financial, and technology sponsors. This represents the largest turnout to date.

Now in its 25th year, the annual TWFG National Agent Convention has become one of the most anticipated gatherings in the independent insurance industry, serving as both a strategic growth forum and a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined TWFG since its founding in 2001.

“This Convention is more than an event. It is a reflection of who we are and where we are headed,” said Gordy Bunch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TWFG. “For 25 years, we have built TWFG by empowering independent agents, investing in technology, and fostering a culture where entrepreneurs can build and scale businesses they are proud to own. Record attendance in our 25th year speaks to the resilience and strength of that foundation.”

Each year, the TWFG National Agent Convention delivers advanced education, operational best practices, technology insights, and community connection, equipping agents with tools and perspective to navigate an evolving insurance landscape.

The 2026 program will include educational sessions, technology showcases, carrier and market insights, peer collaboration, and formal recognition of performance excellence across the organization.

A signature highlight of the Convention is the annual induction of top-performing agencies into one of TWFG’s three achievement clubs, the Chairman’s Circle, the President’s Club, and the Million Dollar Club.

Inductees are recognized based on a combination of agency scale, organic growth, audit performance, loss ratios, and brand compliance, reinforcing TWFG’s commitment to disciplined, sustainable growth.

As TWFG marks 25 years of progress, the National Agent Convention stands as both a celebration of what has been built and a catalyst for what comes next, bringing together agents, partners, and ideas that will shape the year ahead.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading independent insurance distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. Built by agents for agents, TWFG provides a flexible operating model, access to a broad network of insurance carriers, proprietary technology, and comprehensive operational support, empowering entrepreneurs to serve their communities and build enduring businesses.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gene Padgett

TWFG, Inc. – Chief Accounting Officer

E-mail: gene.padgett@twfg.com

Media Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: alex@twfg.com