High-Grade Antimony Assays from Trenching on the South Zone on the Bald Hill Property Under Option from Globex

TORONTO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report the results from rock sampling by Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) on the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick under option from Globex. Click here to access Globex’s press release announcing the option agreement.

Thirty-eight (38) rock samples of stibnite bearing vein material were taken and sent for assay during Antimony’s winter trenching program on the “South Zone” located approximately 900 metres south of the “Main Zone”. The thirty-eight (38) samples collected over a distance of 200 metres averaged 19.5% antimony (Sb) with highs up to 44.2% Sb.

Assay Results for Samples Collected in the South Zone at Bald Hill

South Zone Samples Sample Number Northing Easting Sb % Au ppb As % 1734787 5060622 733266 20.70 6 < 0.01 1734788 5060627 733267 37.70 11 0.02 1734789 5060628 733266 27.20 7 0.02 1734790 5060621 733271 9.02 5 0.01 1734791 5060623 733270 21.50 < 5 < 0.01 1734792 5060621 733274 7.06 15 0.03 1734793 5060621 733271 16.50 7 < 0.01 1734794 5060621 733273 17.20 6 < 0.01 1734795 5060622 733268 14.70 8 < 0.01 1734796 5060628 733267 17.40 5 0.03 1734797 5060619 733273 34.10 9 < 0.01 1734798 5060561 733314 6.23 12 0.05 1734799 5060559 733313 27.80 17 0.03 1734800 5060557 733310 7.62 9 0.01 2303951 5060557 733309 22.20 21 0.01 2303952 5060556 733308 9.42 17 0.06 2303953 5060556 733308 16.80 14 < 0.01 2303954 5060555 733307 17.40 16 < 0.01 2303955 5060571 733304 2.08 14 < 0.01 2303956 5060572 733307 34.50 20 < 0.01 2303957 5060573 733309 35.00 10 < 0.01 2303958 5060576 733312 3.18 < 5 0.04 2303959 5060577 733316 8.22 6 < 0.01 2303960 5060582 733307 20.40 8 0.04 2303961 5060581 733306 27.50 < 5 0.02 2303962 5060580 733305 23.50 13 0.04 2303963 5060580 733305 13.20 < 5 < 0.01 2303964 5060579 733304 29.70 13 0.04 2303965 5060579 733304 10.10 < 5 0.01 2303966 5060582 733304 29.60 8 0.02 2303967 5060601 733293 7.75 < 5 0.02 2303968 5060601 733293 27.40 < 5 < 0.01 2303969 5060601 733293 19.40 < 5 < 0.01 2303970 5060601 733293 13.90 < 5 < 0.01 2303971 5060584 733308 44.20 9 0.02 2303972 5060584 733308 16.00 24 0.1 2303973 5060584 733308 22.60 15 0.04 2303974 5060691 733227 0.02 < 5 0.0157



Note: Samples of mineralized stibnite bearing vein material were hand picked for assay. Grab samples are variable by nature and may or may not represent the average grade of veins in the trenches.

The South Zone appears to parallel the Main Zone but is off-set from the trend of the Main Zone which has been outlined by drilling and trenching over a 600-metre strike length and to a depth of 350 meters and having a width of 4 to 5 metres and an average grade of 3% to 4% Sb as reported in a number of Antimony Resources press releases. The current Antimony Resources press release may be accessed by clicking here.

QA/QC

Samples The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.

Globex is pleased with the continuing exploration by Antimony Resources which is expanding the footprint of mineralization on the Bald Hill property.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure. The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex’s annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.