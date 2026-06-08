Martin Eagan Scholarship Opens 2026 Application Window for New Jersey Students

MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Eagan Scholarship is now accepting applications from students pursuing higher education. Established by New Jersey attorney Martin Eagan, the scholarship provides financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic dedication, leadership, and a commitment to community involvement.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities across the United States. Applicants are evaluated based on academic performance, leadership experience, and a written essay outlining their educational and career goals. The program is part of a broader effort to support students who are working to make a positive impact in their communities while advancing their own academic and professional development.

Rising tuition costs and the financial pressures of higher education continue to be a barrier for many students. According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of attendance at a four-year institution in the United States now exceeds $38,000 per year when factoring in tuition, fees, housing, and other expenses. Scholarships and outside funding sources play an increasingly important role in helping students complete their degrees without taking on excessive debt.

"Education plays a critical role in shaping both individual futures and the communities students will go on to serve," said Martin Eagan. "This scholarship is intended to help reduce financial barriers for students who are working toward meaningful goals, both academically and personally."

The Martin Eagan Scholarship is designed to recognize students who go beyond the classroom. Selection considers involvement in extracurricular activities, volunteer work, and leadership roles, in addition to academic standing. Applicants are encouraged to use their essay to share specific examples of how they have contributed to their schools, workplaces, or local communities.

Full eligibility requirements, application instructions, and submission deadlines are available on the official scholarship website at martineaganscholarship.com. The website also provides answers to common questions about the application process and the documentation applicants are expected to submit.

Students, families, and educators interested in applying or learning more about the program are encouraged to visit the website for complete information and updates throughout the application cycle.

About Martin Eagan Scholarship

The Martin Eagan Scholarship was established to support students pursuing higher education while encouraging leadership, academic achievement, and community involvement. Founded by New Jersey attorney Martin Eagan of Eagan Law LLC, the scholarship helps deserving students take the next step toward achieving their educational and professional goals. More information is available at martineaganscholarship.com.

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