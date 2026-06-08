Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Grail, Inc. (GRAL)

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Grail, Inc. (“Grail” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAL) securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Company’s NHS Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. The Complaint alleges that Defendants have since attested that the trial -- as executed within the three-year follow-up period -- was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; Defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. The Complaint continues to allege that Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial’s end had been reduced.

The Complaint alleges that on February 19, 2026, the Company announced that the “primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed” in the NHS-Galleri Trial. The Complaint continues to allege that the Company attributed this shortcoming, in part, on “probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately.” The Complaint further alleges that the price of the Company’s common stock declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, the Company’s stock price fell to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of about 50.55%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Grail should contact the Firm prior to the August 4, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .