UMH PROPERTIES, INC. PUBLISHES ITS 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced today that it has published its 2025 Sustainability Report. It is now available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit .

Aaron Potter, Vice President of Sustainability and Urban Development, commented, “Housing is one of the most important forms of social infrastructure in the country, yet it is often overlooked in conversations about sustainability. By expanding access to attainable housing, investing in energy-efficient homes and infrastructure, and building resilient communities, we are demonstrating that responsible growth can create value for residents, shareholders, and society at large. This report highlights how our investments in housing, community development, operational efficiency, and resilience are helping address one of the nation’s most pressing challenges while strengthening the communities we serve and creating long-term value.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that currently owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,200 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

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