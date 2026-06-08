North Park's Nursing Program Adds State-of-the-Art Birthing Simulator

Chicago, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Park University’s (NPU) School of Nursing and Health Sciences has acquired a Laerdal Medical MamaAnne birthing simulator, one of the most advanced obstetric training mannequins on the market, to enhance hands-on education for its nursing students. The high-fidelity simulator, which arrived on campus on June 1, will be used by Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing students.





MamaAnne is a significant leap forward from NPU’s previous birthing simulator, a 10-year-old Laerdal Medical SimMom that had exceeded its useful life. The new mannequin is considered high fidelity, meaning it closely mimics human physiological responses. Its capabilities include blinking, reactive pupils, realistic skin texture, palpable contractions, and a fully programmable delivery sequence. Instructors can customize vital signs, contraction frequency and intensity, and other clinical parameters to match any obstetric scenario.





“This mannequin is a huge step toward the real thing,” said Niki Nielsen, director of simulation education. “Our simulation lab is the next best thing to a clinical rotation, and this mannequin significantly increases the realism in a way that directly benefits our students.”





Beyond the birthing simulation itself, MamaAnne supports a wide range of clinical skills practice, including medication administration, vital sign assessment, and urinary catheterization.





The acquisition also reflects NPU’s commitment to diversity and cultural competency in clinical training. Nielsen intentionally selected a dark skin tone for MamaAnne to complement the Kathy J. Holmgren Nursing Simulation Lab’s existing SimNewB infant mannequin. “It’s critical to have representation of the various demographics our students will encounter in their careers,” said Nielsen.





The addition comes as North Park’s nursing programs continue to grow. With simulation technology now matching the program's ambitions, NPU is well-positioned to produce the next generation of highly prepared nurses.





About North Park University

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Visit us at northpark.edu and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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