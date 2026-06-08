KPN notes the decision by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to prohibit the proposed acquisition by Glaspoort of approximately 200,000 fiber-to-the-home connections from DELTA Fiber.

KPN regrets the decision. While each ACM decision should be assessed on its specific merits, the parties do not see why this relatively small transaction warrants the strongest measure available to ACM, i.e. prohibition.

KPN will review the decision with the parties to the transaction and assess possible next steps.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN notes ACM prohibition of proposed Glaspoort acquisition

08/06/2026

KPN-N

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