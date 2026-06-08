Global Advanced Aerospace Materials Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Space Economy Growth and Defense Spending

Boston, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for advanced aerospace materials is projected to expand from $32.6 billion in 2025 to $51.2 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, according to BCC Research's latest analysis in Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials. BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports.

Key Findings

• Market expansion driven by 8.5% CAGR growth trajectory, with the commercial space economy fueling demand as private investment surged 48% to $12.4 billion, creating unprecedented opportunities for advanced materials suppliers

• North America dominates with 47.3% market share, supported by robust aerospace manufacturing infrastructure, significant defense budgets, and leading commercial aerospace OEMs driving materials innovation

• Strong aircraft order backlogs provide sustained revenue visibility, highlighted by Boeing's potential 500-aircraft order from China and Embraer's record $31.3 billion backlog creating multi-year demand certainty

• Defense spending acceleration creates substantial growth catalyst, exemplified by France's $39 billion rearmament plan through 2030 and broader NATO defense budget increases driving military aerospace materials demand

• Fleet maintenance and replacement cycles generate double-digit segment growth, particularly in engine components and fasteners as aging commercial and military fleets require advanced materials for performance upgrades

• Industry leaders include Syensqo, DuPont, Arconic, ATI, Carpenter Technology Corp., and Hexcel Corp., alongside Constellium, Doncasters Group, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., SGL Carbon, Materion Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Market Drivers

The advanced aerospace materials sector benefits from converging structural forces reshaping the industry. The commercialization of space activities has created entirely new material requirements, with private space companies demanding lightweight, high-performance materials capable of withstanding extreme environments. Simultaneously, sustained defense spending globally is driving demand for next-generation materials that enhance aircraft performance while reducing operational costs.

Commercial aviation recovery and fleet modernization programs are generating significant replacement demand, particularly for engine components requiring advanced superalloys and ceramic-matrix composites. Advanced manufacturing technologies, including automation and digitally engineered aerostructures, are enabling more sophisticated material applications while improving production efficiency.

Investment Considerations

The market presents compelling growth opportunities for investors, though execution risks remain significant. Companies with strong positions in ceramic-matrix composites, additive manufacturing capabilities, and thermoplastic composites are best positioned to capture premium valuations as these technologies achieve broader commercial adoption. However, investors should monitor supply chain vulnerabilities and quality control challenges, as evidenced by Materion's $25.7 million quality-related charges, which highlight margin pressure risks in this demanding sector. Market leaders with diversified aerospace exposure and advanced manufacturing capabilities offer the most attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About the Report

Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and six-year forecasts through 2031 across material types, applications, and geographic regions.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.