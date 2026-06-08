Byline Bank Named ‘Lender of the Year’ at the Illinois Real Estate Journal’s 2026 Real Estate Awards Gala

CHICAGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Group (BCREG) was named ‘Lender of the Year’ at the 2026 Illinois Real Estate Journal 2026 Real Estate Awards gala, which took place on Thursday, June 4 in Rosemont, Illinois. The annual Illinois Real Estate Journal Real Estate Awards program celebrates outstanding achievements, standout project developments and top professionals across all sectors of Illinois’ commercial real estate industry.

In 2025, BCREG closed more than $350 million in CRE commitments – including five transactions totaling $43 million in December 2025 alone – underscoring key themes currently shaping the CRE market, including increased refinance activity, sustained demand for bridge and value-add capital, and a renewed role for community banks as borrowers re-engage with bank financing in search of stability and relationship-driven partnerships.

“This recognition comes at an important moment for the commercial real estate market," said Matt Robertson, Senior Vice President of BCREG. "Over the last several years, many borrowers turned to private capital and debt funds as traditional lenders pulled back. As refinancing activity has accelerated, we're seeing many of those borrowers return to banks that can provide certainty, consistency and reliable execution. Today, borrowers are often placing greater value on a lender's ability to move quickly, deliver on commitments and serve as a long-term partner than on marginal differences in pricing. This award reflects our team's commitment to helping clients navigate an evolving market with confidence and discipline."

BCREG provides first mortgage construction, bridge and permanent loans secured by properties in both the Chicagoland area and across the country. As the commercial real estate market continues to evolve, Byline Bank remains focused on providing flexible capital solutions and local decision-making to help clients navigate an ever-shifting market. The ‘Lender of the Year’ award underscores Byline’s crucial role as a trusted financing partner for developers, investors and property owners across the country.

About Byline Commercial Real Estate Group

Byline’s Commercial Real Estate Group (BCREG), headquartered in Chicago, provides first mortgage construction, bridge and permanent loans secured by properties in the Chicagoland area as well as nationwide for Tier One customers. Since 2014, BCREG has closed $3 billion in commitments for its target market, focusing on multifamily (including student housing and active adult), industrial (including industrial outdoor storage in deeply infill locations), self-storage and retail properties.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, X, LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media contact

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

Investor contact

Brooks O. Rennie

Investor Relations Director, Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com