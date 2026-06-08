LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026





Paris, June 8, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 06/01//2026 FR0000065484 13,281 17.4908 XPAR LECTRA 06/01//2026 FR0000065484 8,118 17.5150 CEUX LECTRA 06/01//2026 FR0000065484 1,531 17.5335 AQEU LECTRA 06/01//2026 FR0000065484 1,022 17.5175 TQEX LECTRA 06/02/2026 FR0000065484 13,420 17.9767 XPAR LECTRA 06/02/2026 FR0000065484 8,252 17.9612 CEUX LECTRA 06/02/2026 FR0000065484 1,601 17.9532 AQEU LECTRA 06/02/2026 FR0000065484 1,063 17.9697 TQEX LECTRA 06/03/2026 FR0000065484 1,146 17.5472 TQEX LECTRA 06/03/2026 FR0000065484 8,627 17.5358 CEUX LECTRA 06/03/2026 FR0000065484 13,905 17.6095 XPAR LECTRA 06/03/2026 FR0000065484 1,693 17.5547 AQEU LECTRA 06/04/2026 FR0000065484 13,332 17.0664 XPAR LECTRA 06/04/2026 FR0000065484 8,608 17.0329 CEUX LECTRA 06/04/2026 FR0000065484 1,764 17.0541 AQEU LECTRA 06/04/2026 FR0000065484 1,184 17.0331 TQEX LECTRA 06/05/2026 FR0000065484 13,350 17.1391 XPAR LECTRA 06/05/2026 FR0000065484 8,902 17.1424 CEUX LECTRA 06/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,897 17.1722 AQEU LECTRA 06/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,206 17.1556 TQEX TOTAL 123,902 17.4459





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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