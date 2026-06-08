LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026

 | Source: LECTRA LECTRA

Share buyback program

Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares
carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026


Paris, June 8, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026:

Issuer
Name		Transaction
Date		Financial Instrument Identifier CodeTotal Daily Volume (number of shares)Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€)Market
(MIC Code)
LECTRA06/01//2026FR000006548413,28117.4908XPAR
LECTRA06/01//2026FR00000654848,11817.5150CEUX
LECTRA06/01//2026FR00000654841,53117.5335AQEU
LECTRA06/01//2026FR00000654841,02217.5175TQEX
LECTRA06/02/2026FR000006548413,42017.9767XPAR
LECTRA06/02/2026FR00000654848,25217.9612CEUX
LECTRA06/02/2026FR00000654841,60117.9532AQEU
LECTRA06/02/2026FR00000654841,06317.9697TQEX
LECTRA06/03/2026FR00000654841,14617.5472TQEX
LECTRA06/03/2026FR00000654848,62717.5358CEUX
LECTRA06/03/2026FR000006548413,90517.6095XPAR
LECTRA06/03/2026FR00000654841,69317.5547AQEU
LECTRA06/04/2026FR000006548413,33217.0664XPAR
LECTRA06/04/2026FR00000654848,60817.0329CEUX
LECTRA06/04/2026FR00000654841,76417.0541AQEU
LECTRA06/04/2026FR00000654841,18417.0331TQEX
LECTRA06/05/2026FR000006548413,35017.1391XPAR
LECTRA06/05/2026FR00000654848,90217.1424CEUX
LECTRA06/05/2026FR00000654841,89717.1722AQEU
LECTRA06/05/2026FR00000654841,20617.1556TQEX
  TOTAL123,90217.4459 


About Lectra
At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices. 
For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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Lectra industry 4.0 Share buyback program Aggregated disclosure Transactions industrie 4.0 Programme de rachat d'actions Déclaration agrégée transactions

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LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from June 1st to June 5, 2026
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