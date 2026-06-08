Newsweek’s Unconventional Hosted by Naveed Jamali Wins 4 Telly Awards

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek announced today that its original video franchise, Unconventional , has won four awards at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, earning recognition across multiple categories for its immersive, first-person storytelling and innovative digital journalism. The recognitions continue a winning streak for Newsweek, which has won 16 Telly Awards - including three Gold Telly Awards - over three years.

Hosted by Editor-at-Large Naveed Jamali - a veteran, journalist, author, and former intelligence operative - Unconventional places viewers inside extraordinary military environments through firsthand reporting, from flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to spending days aboard a nuclear ballistic missile submarine. Through unprecedented access and deeply personal storytelling, Unconventional explores the evolving face of service, leadership, and sacrifice while connecting audiences with the individuals behind some of the military’s most demanding roles.

“This recognition from the Telly Awards is incredibly meaningful for our team,” Jamali said. “What makes these projects special is the opportunity to immerse ourselves in unfamiliar worlds and tell deeply human stories through firsthand experience. Every episode is the result of tremendous collaboration, dedication, and trust from the people who allow us to share their experiences with audiences everywhere.”

Unconventional won four Telly Awards in 2026:

I Spend 68 Hours Aboard a Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine – Gold Telly Winner, Online – Government Relations

– Gold Telly Winner, Online – Government Relations I Raced a Thunderbird | Putting Blind Trust to the Test with America’s Team – Silver Telly Winner, Online – Entertainment

– Silver Telly Winner, Online – Entertainment I Raced a Thunderbird | Putting Blind Trust to the Test with America’s Team – Silver Telly Winner, Online – Recruitment

– Silver Telly Winner, Online – Recruitment I Spend 68 Hours Aboard a Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine – Bronze Telly Winner, Online – Video Journalism

The Telly Awards recognize excellence in video and television across all screens and received more than 13,000 entries globally this year. Winners represent the most compelling and innovative stories in modern media.

To watch Unconventional, please visit Newsweek.com/unconventional .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com