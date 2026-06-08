ACGME Call for Sessions and Abstracts for 2027 Annual Educational Conference

Chicago, IL, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ACGME has opened its Call for Sessions and will soon open the Call for Abstracts for the 2027 Annual Educational Conference. One of the world's largest graduate medical education (GME) events, the conference convenes roughly 5,000 people from across the country and the globe.

The 2027 conference will take place February 25-27, 2027, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Guided by the theme of Meaning in Medicine, the conference highlights the purpose and joy in the vital work of GME health care professionals and educators.

Call for Sessions

Shared knowledge among members of the GME community is the hallmark of the ACGME Annual Educational Conference. GME professionals with expertise, insights, or innovations that can inform and benefit colleagues are encouraged to submit session proposals for the 2027 conference. Submissions that reflect the conference theme of Meaning in Medicine and advance collaboration and innovation in GME are especially encouraged.

Accepted sessions will be presented in person at the conference. The Submission Portal will close Thursday, June 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about available session formats, including for Concurrent Sessions, the Coordinator Forum Full-Day Course, and the Osteopathic Recognition Full-Day Course.

All educational sessions must be developed and delivered independent of commercial interests and must refrain from commercial bias or promotion. All relevant financial and organizational relationships must be fully disclosed in accordance with conference policies.

Call for Abstracts

The Call for Abstracts for the 2027 Annual Educational Conference will open in late August. Designated institutional officials (DIOs), program directors, program and institutional coordinators, resident and fellows, faculty members, hospital administrators, and others in GME are encouraged to submit abstracts for consideration for poster presentation.

Submissions may be either research- or innovation-focused. Research abstracts include completed studies or investigations with measurable results that offer new conclusions that contribute to GME research and practice. Innovation abstracts include completed programs, projects, or strategies with measurable results that share best practices and practical insights with the GME community.

Selected abstracts will highlight:

Innovation in GME

Research advancements

Contributions to patient care and health system improvement

View the 2026 ACGME Annual Educational Conference Abstracts for examples of prior accepted work.

The ACGME encourages GME professionals to submit proposals and abstracts and to share this opportunity with colleagues across their institutions and networks. Accepted abstracts will be presented as posters displayed at the conference.

Past Conference Content

In addition to contributing to the 2027 conference, members of the GME community can explore past conference sessions on demand. Recordings from previous ACGME Annual Educational Conferences are available, offering access to expert-led sessions on key issues shaping GME.

View past ACGME Annual Educational Conference recordings on Learn at ACGME. (Note: A free account is required to access these recordings and most content on the platform).

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ABOUT THE ACGME

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of more than 13,700 residency and fellowship programs and the more than 900 institutions that sponsor these programs in the US. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 167,100 resident and fellow physicians in 146 accredited specialties and subspecialties. The Mission of the ACGME is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.