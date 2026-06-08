Ben Caballero Comments on Ranking as the No. 1 Real Estate Agent in the U.S.

DALLAS, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is the top real estate agent in the U.S., according to the new RealTrends Verified 2026 Agent National Ranking list for both total sales sides and volume.

Ben had this reaction:

"I'm honored to again be ranked the No. 1 individual agent in the country, but a ranking like this is never about one person. It belongs to the homebuilders who trust us with their listings and to everyone at HomesUSA.com who support that work every day and keep SpecDeck working hard for our builders. Our job is simple to describe and difficult to do well: market every home as effectively as possible, at scale, without cutting corners. I'm grateful to everyone who makes that possible, and we're already focused on next year.”

According to RealTrends Verified, Ben was the No. 1-ranked individual U.S. real estate agent last year, recording $3.671 billion in home sales production and more than 7,480 sales. His production eclipsed every ranked team on the 2026 list, measured by both total sales transactions and overall sales volume.

Ben has been the No. 1-ranked agent every year since 2013. He has exceeded $2 billion in annual residential sales in every year from 2018 through 2025 except 2021, with four of those years topping $3 billion (2022–2025).

Images from https://homesusa.com/press_kit below:

Ben Caballero

Headshot - Gray Background – high resolution

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Ben Caballero

Standing – Gray suit

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Ben Caballero

Holding one of his three Guinness World Records plaques

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Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com