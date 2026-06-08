Bay Clinic of Chiropractic Helps Panama City Residents Combat Summer Spike in Neurological Symptoms

Panama City, FL, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic is responding to an increase in patients experiencing headaches, dizziness, chronic pain flares, and balance issues as summer activities intensify throughout Panama City. The clinic, led by Dr. Tony Salamay (Antoine Salameh DC), reports that heat exposure, dehydration, and increased physical activity during the summer months often trigger or worsen neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.

The clinic focuses on functional neurology, a non-invasive, drug-free approach that utilizes the brain's natural neuroplasticity to restore nervous system balance. This targeted treatment method addresses conditions ranging from migraines and vertigo to chronic pain and post-concussion symptoms without relying on medications or invasive procedures.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City offers comprehensive services, including chiropractic care, functional medicine, applied kinesiology, and various therapeutic modalities such as spinal decompression, craniosacral therapy, and PEMF therapy. The clinic's approach combines traditional chiropractic techniques with advanced brain-based therapies to improve nervous system function and enhance patients' quality of life.

"Summer brings unique challenges for individuals with neurological conditions," said Dr. Tony Salamay (Antoine Salameh DC), Director of Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City, Florida. "The combination of heat, increased outdoor activities, and travel can disrupt the delicate balance of the nervous system. Through functional neurology, we help patients understand how their brain and body respond to these seasonal stressors and develop personalized treatment plans that address the root causes rather than just managing symptoms."

The clinic has observed that many summer-related health issues stem from disrupted brain-body connections. Beach outings, water sports, and outdoor activities can lead to minor injuries or aggravate existing conditions. Additionally, the intense Florida heat and humidity can affect vestibular function, leading to increased reports of dizziness and balance problems among patients.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City chiropractic neurology programs are designed to retrain the brain and restore proper function through targeted exercises and therapies. These treatments leverage neuroplasticity—the brain's ability to reorganize and form new neural connections—to help patients overcome chronic conditions and maintain their active lifestyles throughout the summer months.

Dr. Salamay brings over two decades of experience in functional medicine and holds a master's degree in Human Nutrition. His expertise extends to treating complex conditions, including autism, learning and attention disorders, post-traumatic brain injury, dyslexia, dystonia, and neurodegenerative disorders.

The clinic's multidisciplinary approach also incorporates nutritional services, including clinical nutrition, nutrition response testing, and autonomic response testing. This comprehensive strategy ensures that patients receive holistic care that addresses both neurological function and overall metabolic health.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxr1Ueb0NNE

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic has served the Panama City community since 2010, establishing itself as a leading provider of functional neurology and chiropractic care. The clinic's commitment to identifying and treating root causes rather than merely managing symptoms has helped countless patients achieve lasting wellness and improved quality of life.

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For more information about Bay Clinic of Chiropractic, contact the company here:



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

Dr. Tony Salamay

(850) 785-9372

info@thebaydoctor.com

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic

520 N MacArthur Ave

Panama City, Florida 32401