Mountain America Credit Union and Keys to Success Award $10,000 in Scholarships to Utah Students

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SANDY, Utah, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Keys to Success, awarded five Utah high school students $2,000 scholarships to support their education.

The scholarships recognize students who are actively exploring career paths and pursuing education opportunities, demonstrating the kind of initiative the program is designed to encourage.

“Through our partnership with Keys to Success, we’re able to recognize students who are putting in the effort to plan for their future,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “These scholarships help support their next steps and reinforce the importance of setting goals and staying committed to their education.”

On June 4, 2026, Brittani Forbush, vice president of corporate and strategic partnerships at Mountain America, presented the scholarships on KUTV alongside Katharine B. Garff, board chair of Ken Garff Enterprises, over Ken Garff for Good, which administers the statewide Keys to Success program.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Claudia Lemus, Cyprus High School

Ken Vo, Hunter High School

Jace Owen, Millard High School

Addison Potter, Union High School

Jane Jasper, Jordan High School





For more than 20 years, Mountain America has partnered with Keys to Success, supporting its mission to help Utah students succeed. That commitment reflects the credit union’s broader belief that investing in young people strengthens communities over the long term.

Keys to Success helps students build goal-setting habits and encourages them to take ownership of their future. The program also provides recognition along the way, giving students a sense of accomplishment.

For more information on Keys to Success and how to apply for a scholarship, visit ktsutah.org.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.