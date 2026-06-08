Voltalia secures 322-megawatt grid connection in Pecém to support large-scale data center projects

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN: FR0011995588), an international renewable energy company, announces the signing of a Transmission System Use Agreement (CUST) with Brazil’s National Electric System Operator (ONS), securing 322 megawatts of grid connection capacity at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, in Ceará.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Voltalia’s strategy to position itself as a partner of choice for energy-intensive digital infrastructure projects, particularly in the fast-growing data center sector.

Voltalia is currently in advanced discussions with several data center operators. The company plans to develop dedicated renewable energy projects, mainly wind power, to meet the increasing demand for reliable and decarbonized electricity.

Located in a major industrial and logistics hub, the Pecém complex offers a unique combination of available land, robust infrastructure and grid access, making it a strategic location for large-scale digital projects.

“The signing of this agreement marks an important step in Voltalia’s strategy in Brazil, strengthening its ability to seize emerging opportunities linked to the rapid growth of the digital economy, particularly in the data center sector. This trend is driving increasing demand for reliable and competitive renewable energy. With its strong industrial and logistical base, Pecém is well positioned to support this development. Voltalia’s presence in the region combines key advantages, including access to high-quality renewable resources, secured grid connection and a ready-to-develop industrial environment, enabling the Company to support large-scale, energy-intensive projects » declares Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, July 23, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.







Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

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