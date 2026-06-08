Yacht Club de Monaco accelerates transition to more responsible yachting

MONACO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the focus on World Oceans Day, Yacht Club de Monaco has an update on the initiatives it implements throughout the year to support the environmental transition in the yachting sector. Driven by the forward-looking vision of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, under the aegis of its ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, these actions are based on one simple conviction: that the sector’s future depends on concrete, measurable and collective solutions. At the heart of its strategy is the SEA Index® which has established itself as the benchmark tool for assessing and improving the environmental performance of yachts.

SEA Index® expands its scope

Launched in 2020 by YCM and Credit Suisse (a UBS brand), the SEA Index® measures the CO 2 emissions of yachts based on verified technical data. Certified by Lloyd's Register, results are expressed in a transparent rating system that facilitates performance comparisons between boats. In effect, the SEA Index® offers owners a reliable tool to identify areas for improvement and gradually reduce their carbon footprint.

2026 sees the launch of a bespoke air quality certification developed with AtmoSud to assess nitrogen oxide (NOx) and fine particulate matter emissions from superyachts. In other developments, the SEA Index® continues to build an international network of committed stakeholders. New strategic partnerships have recently been established with the port of Marseille Fos, the Japan Marina & Beach Association, and port operator Edeis, to promote and encourage use of yachts with a lower environmental impact in ports and anchorage zones.

Facilities that promote energy efficiency

YCM’s environmental approach is evident throughout its own facilities and day-to-day operations. ISO 14001 certified since 2016, the Club has been using electricity from renewable sources since 2018. Among many systems integrated into the building to reduce its footprint are marine thermal energy for heating and air conditioning; photovoltaic panels; low energy LED lighting; and a grey water recycling system. In the YCM Marina, numerous initiatives also contribute to preserving the marine environment, such as charging stations for electric boats; wastewater recovery systems; Biohuts installed in the YCM Marina to support biodiversity; use of dynamic buoys to limit impact on the seabed; and a robot to hoover up floating waste.

Monaco Energy Boat Challenge: innovation as a catalyst for change

As mobilising the younger generation is central to tackling environmental issues, the Club actively supports innovation through its Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (13th edition: 8 to 11 July 2026). Since its launch in 2014, this international event has served as an open-air laboratory, with the sole aim of accelerating the energy transition in the maritime sector. Every year, students, universities, engineering colleges and industry players descend on Monaco to compare solutions and test their prototypes on the sea in an environment that champions collective intelligence.

On World Oceans Day, Yacht Club de Monaco’s actions are a reminder that the sector’s transformation is already underway. From the development of the SEA Index® to the ongoing improvements to its infrastructure and its support for innovation, the Club is pursuing one over-riding objective: to unite the whole industry, ashore and at sea, behind building a more responsible yachting industry for future generations.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0550fd0-b8fb-49eb-aa95-cb35dc0c5a6f