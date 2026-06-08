Ohio's Shale Energy Industry Attracts $2.9B in Direct Investment in First Half 2025; Cumulative Investment Reaches $117.5 Billion

CLEVELAND, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published by Cleveland State University’s Levin College of Public Affairs and Education shows Ohio’s shale-energy sector drew approximately $2.9 billion in direct investment between January and June 2025, pushing cumulative investment since 2011 to nearly $117.5 billion.

The bi-annual Shale Investment Dashboard, commissioned by JobsOhio, captures direct spending across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the industry. signaling continued investment opportunities tied to Ohio's growing energy needs.

“More than $117 billion in overall investment in shale resources demonstrates the strength of Ohio’s energy economy and the competitive advantage of our natural gas resources,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “As demand for electricity continues to rise, Ohio is well-positioned to support future growth with abundant energy resources, proven infrastructure and a business climate that encourages investment."

Upstream Investment

Upstream activities, including drilling, roads, lease operating expenses, royalties, and lease bonuses, accounted for approximately $2.7 billion of the total investment during the first six months of 2025.

The study found that 113 new wells were drilled during the period. Harrison County led the state with 34 new wells, followed by Carroll County with 21 and Belmont County with 13. While drilling activity declined compared with the second half of 2024, royalty payments increased to approximately $979 million as natural gas prices strengthened and oil production increased.

The report also notes that despite softening oil prices (prior to the war in Iran), continued production efficiencies – driven in part by artificial intelligence and the Utica's structural cost advantages relative to other shale plays – are likely to sustain oil-related development.

Midstream Investment

Midstream investment totaled approximately $161.2 million during the first half of 2025, down from $280.1 million in the second half of 2024. Despite this decrease, the report indicates continued investment in critical infrastructure supporting Ohio's energy sector.

Spending focused primarily on gathering systems, transportation infrastructure, compression, and dehydration facilities needed to support ongoing production and distribution activities. Of this total, an estimated $26.4 million was invested in gathering lines and $134.8 million in compression upgrades.

Construction began in 2025 on more than 30 miles of high-pressure intrastate pipeline – multiple projects intended to deliver gas to power generation facilities serving data center demand in Central Ohio.

Downstream Investment

Direct downstream investment remained modest in the first half of 2025, totaling approximately $300,000, primarily reflecting the opening of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fueling station in Ohio.

The report identifies growing electricity demand, particularly from data centers, as a significant driver of future energy investment in Ohio. More than 700 megawatts of utility-scale gas-fired generation received final construction approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board in 2025, including the 200-megawatt Socrates South project, which broke ground in June 2025. Since the first quarter of 2025, more than 2 gigawatts of additional gas-fired generation projects have come before the Ohio Power Siting Board for consideration, signaling continued investment opportunities tied to Ohio's growing energy needs.

“In 2025, increased investment into drilling in Ohio’s oil province was the most significant story for Ohio’s oil and gas business. Oil made up 12% of total Ohio gas-equivalent production by the end of 2025 – up from around 7% in 2024,” said Andrew Thomas, director of the Energy Policy Center at Cleveland State University. “We can expect to see this trend continue in 2026. However, anticipated new investment into downstream power generation may also soon induce more gas wells to be drilled.”

These benchmarks reaffirm JobsOhio’s commitment to converting the state’s natural gas advantage into high-value jobs, resilient supply chains, and competitive energy costs. The Shale Investment Dashboard will continue to be updated every six months, offering policymakers, investors, and communities an authoritative lens on capital flow and the long-term economic impact of Ohio’s energy leadership.

The latest report, as well as previous reports, can be found here. For more information, visit https://www.JobsOhio.com/energy.





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ABOUT THE LEVIN COLLEGE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND EDUCATION

The Levin College of Public Affairs and Education at Cleveland State University is recognized as one of the best public affairs colleges in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Levin College is ranked 4th in the U.S. in the specialty of Urban Policy and 12th in the specialty of Local Government Management.

Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution with more than 14,000 students, 8 colleges and schools and more than 175 academic programs. According to the Brookings Institution, CSU is No. 18 in the U.S. among public universities that fulfill a critical dual mission: providing upward mobility and conducting impactful research. CSU is the only Ohio university in the top tier of the Brookings list. U.S. News & World Report consistently lists CSU among America’s Best Colleges and Universities.

ABOUT JOBSOHIO

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.