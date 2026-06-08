Five Guys Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty years ago, Jerry and Janie Murrell opened a small burger joint in Arlington, Va., with a straightforward mission: make the best burgers and fries possible and take care of the people who visited. No secret sauce. Just good food and genuine hospitality.

What they could not have predicted was cultivating a culture that eventually would make Five Guys Great Place To Work® certified.

We’re honored to earn this recognition for the ninth consecutive year.

“When your team is happy at work, your customers notice,” Five Guys Founder Jerry Murrell said. “We’re proud of this certification and what it reflects about the teams who made it possible.”

Eighty-two percent of Five Guys Enterprises LLC corporate and company-owned store teams say Five Guys is a great place to work, compared with 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Our People Are Our Brand

Great Place To Work’s survey and analysis give employers the ability to measure and track employee experience against key metrics and industry leaders. The certification is earned through a rigorous process – independent analysis, anonymous employee surveys and data that’s reviewed by third-party analysts.

Survey highlights include:

91% of Five Guys employees say they have the equipment and resources to do their job

91% say Five Guys customers would rate the service we deliver as excellent

87% of employees say they’re treated as a full member of the team regardless of their position

87% say when you join Five Guys, you are made to feel welcome





New Awards and Recognition

In addition to the Great Place To Work® certification, Five Guys received the following recent awards:

America’s Best Large Employers (2026) – Forbes

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community (2026) – Newsweek

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women (2026) – Newsweek

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level (2026) - Newsweek





About Five Guys

Five Guys is a global fast-casual leader known for quality ingredients and customizable burgers. It began in 1986, when the Murrell family opened their first burger joint in Arlington, Virginia. Today, Five Guys operates nearly 2,000 locations in 25-plus countries. It strives to deliver a consistently great experience for customers.

Follow Five Guys on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn. For more information, visit fiveguys.com.